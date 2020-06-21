Talladega promises new rules, more fans

FILE - IN this Feb. 17, 2020 file photo, Ryan Newman (6) goes airborne after crashing with Corey LaJoie (32) during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. NASCAR's return to racing next shifts to Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, with a new rules package altered after Ryan Newman's frightful crash in the season-opening Daytona 500. The facility will admit up to 5,000 fans — at the same time at least one NASCAR team is facing a coronavirus scare — while NASCAR will be on the lookout for the newly-banned Confederate flag. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

NASCAR's return to racing shifts to Talladega Superspeedway, with new rules in place after Ryan Newman's frightful crash in the season-opening Daytona 500.

The Alabama track will admit up to 5,000 fans today -- with at least two NASCAR teams facing a coronavirus scare -- while NASCAR will be on the lookout for the newly-banned Confederate flag.

Corey LaJoie and Denny Hamlin are in a bizarre feud that started on social media and escalated until NASCAR intervened last weekend by summoning both drivers to a face-to-face meeting. And Joey Logano, wrecked last month by Chase Elliott as the two raced for the victory at Bristol, has made it abundantly clear he has no plans to give Elliott an inch of room on the track.

These are indeed strange times in NASCAR, one of the first major sports to return to competition as the series fervently forged ahead during the pandemic. This race will be the ninth for the Cup Series since the May 17 resumption, and restrictions are gradually being lifted.

The 5,000 fans in the grandstands will arrive just 48 hours after Stewart-Haas Racing confirmed two unidentified employees tested posted for the coronavirus. Team Penske said Saturday it had one employee test positive. The employees are quarantined and are not part of the limited crew members permitted to go to the track under virus rules.

NASCAR has refused to divulge any information on positive coronavirus tests or if personnel have been denied entrance at events after going through the mandatory health screenings at the track. Talladega is a warm-up for expanded admission next month. NASCAR said this week as many as 30,000 people can attend the All-Star race in Tennessee, and Texas Motor Speedway plans to allow fans at its event.

A look at what's happening at Talladega:

NEW RULES

Newman was in a harrowing accident when racing for the victory on the final lap at Daytona in February. His car was bumped from behind, spun and went airborne. It was struck by another car and kept rolling.

Newman suffered a head injury but was released from the hospital just 48 hours later. He continued to recover during the coronavirus shutdown and returned to racing when NASCAR got back to the track in May.

Changes made to the cars for Talladega as a result of Newman's crash include the elimination of aero ducts at superspeedway tracks, a reduction in size of throttle body and now slip tape must be applied along the entire length of the lower rearward facing surfaces of the rear bumper cover. The changes are for superspeedways only, but teams have zero practical knowledge of their effect.

The condensed schedule has eliminated practice and qualifying sessions so drivers will get their first feel of their Talladega cars when they climb in their cockpits today.

Five-time Talladega winner Brad Keselowski has won twice since NASCAR resumed and is among those "not sure what to expect."

"I think the list of changes was so big that I'm having a hard time anticipating how the cars are going to drive," Keselowski said. "Small variations in how the car drives can make a big difference as to how they draft, so it's going to be a lot of learning as we go in the race."

THE FLAG BAN

NASCAR five years ago said it would no longer allow fans to display the Confederate flag at events but never did anything to enforce the ban. Now, in response to a call by driver Bubba Wallace -- the Cup Series' lone black driver -- for the flag to be disallowed, series leaders say they are serious about enforcement.

But they have not outlined any plans on how they will do it. The flag is typically flown at campsites and above the recreational vehicles that crowd the infield. Talladega is not permitting camping inside the track, so today may not be a true test of NASCAR's enforcement ability.

NASCAR Cup Series

GEICO 500

WHEN Today, green flag at 2:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway

TV Fox