Benton County marriage licenses

June 11
Richard Francis Bray, 39, and Tabitha Gail Dagley, 39, both of Gravette
Jerry Lewis Cox, 58, and Adela Gonzales, 37, both of Siloam Springs
Jonathan Daniel Griggs, 30, and Megan Nicole Thompson, 31, both of Rogers
James Lee Mackey, 51, Searcy, and Susan Marie Hensley, 54, Rogers
Robert Franklin Oldt, 72, and Jo Ann Seeber, 56, both of Baxter Springs, Kan.
Taylor Gail Ouellette, 23, and Blake Eli Canada, 26, both of Centerton
Jacee Marissa Rhodes, 21, and Christopher Michael Bowling, 22, both of Centerton
Jason Eugene Rollins, 44, and Christine Marie Moore, 41, both of Gravette
Lloyd Reinhardt Stuhr, 67, Plattsmouth, Neb., and Violet Anita Althage, 67, Yutan, Neb.
Nathan Cole Vanderheiden, 23, and Mackenna Loraine Crittenden, 22, both of Rogers
June 12
Rodney Clark Bechdoldt, 38, Lowell, and Sara Elisabeth Heck, 36, Rogers
Roger Lee Bush, 41, and Christina Rashel Worrell, 39, both of Gravette
Douglas Gorden Clark, 54, and Vicki Linn Ingram, 54, both of Bentonville
Danielle Marie Davis, 28, and Matthew Leon Bresette, 29, both of Centerton
Stone Douglas Faulkenberry, 24, and Lauren Jessica Berry, 30, both of Gentry
Douglas Armando Flores Andino, 29, and Yoysi Orquidia Cardona Carias, 29, both of Decatur
Dawson Sean-William Gladden, 20, Centerton, and Haley Jo Graves, 20, Hiwasse
Kevin Earl Larson, 31, and Courtney Ann Bridges, 25, both of Rogers
Keith Allen Latham, 50, and Rosetta Marie Cody, 45, both of Webb City, Mo.
Roy Ira Lee, 49, and Errin Elizibeth Lockhart, 42, both of Centerton
Ellis Edward McDougall, 55, and Angela Marie Ferguson, 51, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Tyler Zane Weyrich, 32, and Taryn McGrath Ketter, 35, both of Bentonville
Matthew Grey Wood, 38, and Jennifer Leigh Dozier, 38, both of Rogers
June 15
George Westley DuMond III, 40, and Fabiola Bartolo Hernandez, 44, both of Bella Vista
Carlos Meadath II, 40, and Melissa Kay Alley, 40, both of Centerton
Derek Lemont Morris, 47, and Kendra Davis, 47, both of Centerton
Billy Wayne Morrow, 59, and Denise Anne Harden, 56, both of Bentonville
Joseph Michael Murphy, 28, and Brittany Lyn Robbins, 26, both of Rogers
Curtis Tyler Joe Price, 29, and Chelsi Lyn Stewart, 27, both of Kansas, Okla.
Michael Eugene Reynolds, 55, and Tammie Lyn Reynolds, 51, both of Siloam Springs
Justin Michael Sipple, 39, Camden Wyoming, Del., and Mary Allison Denton, 35, Rogers
June 16
Trenton Lee Carter, 23, Bentonville, and Jessica Lauren Johnson, 21, Quitman
Christopher Robert Graves, 31, Bentonville, and Madeline Blair Phillips, 27, Cave Springs
Skyler Lee Hook-Hernandez, 23, and Hannah Renae Riley, 21, both of Bella Vista
Kelly Nicole Weinberg, 29, Rogers, and Douglas Lynn Forrester, 29, Fayetteville
Sheena Dawn Westfall, 45, Alma, and Christopher James Millsap, 48, Bentonville
June 17
James Oneil Clark, 61, and Paula Renee Mitchell, 52, both of Rogers
Kobe James Drew, 20, and Leah Jean Beebe, 21, both of Rogers
Billy Joe Edmonson Jr., 30, and Nicole Adell Kearby, 31, both of Wright, Wyo.
Ryan Douglas Hancock, 25, and Christine Maureen Kucera, 26, both of Rogers
Jacob Ian Harr, 40, and Jessica Leigh Spence, 39, both of Bella Vista
Ronnie Lynn Jackson Jr., 31, Pea Ridge, and Katey Elizabeth Zimmerman, 32, Rogers
Nathan Ray Perez, 20, and Ella Phoebe Marie Holly, 19, both of Pineville, Mo.
Johnny Dale Robinson, 65, and Barbara Ann Young, 51, both of Sulphur Springs
Michael Alan Taylor, 28, and Shelby Erin Wade, 24, both of Prairie Grove
Alani Nyoma Walthers, 28, Farmington, and Dwayne Allen Minor, 32, Lowell