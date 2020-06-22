Black lawmakers say colleagues failed

Tennessee House members, separated by glass partitions to protect against the coronavirus, meet earlier this month in Nashville. (AP/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee's black lawmakers went back to the Capitol this month with a request for their white colleagues: Advance public policy to send modest signals that say, "Yes, black lives do matter."

"You can't just like black people," said Rep. Harold Love, a black pastor from Nashville, speaking in somber tones in front of the House chamber June 1. "You have to also make policy that helps them and doesn't lower their value."

Nearly three weeks later, the GOP-dominant General Assembly has adjourned after largely ignoring measures that proponents say would right some of the wrongs of racial injustice in Tennessee.

Legislation aimed at improving health care for some minority women stalled. Lawmakers chose not to remove the bust of a former Confederate general from the Capitol. Efforts to overhaul policing fizzled.

The Legislature adjourned Friday -- leaving black lawmakers convinced that their colleagues had failed to rise to the moment.

"The entire world is speaking out, but are Tennessee legislators listening?" asked Rep. Antonio Parkinson, a black Democrat from Memphis.

A Democratic-backed police overhaul proposal was blocked on the House floor. A budget request to expand postpartum health insurance for low-income and uninsured women -- to halt "preventable" deaths of new mothers, which historically have had a disproportionate impact on women of color -- was shot down.

Instead, white Republicans in charge of both the House and Senate pursued changes of their own. A bill that would have increased penalties against protesters who violate certain laws gained more support among top GOP leadership, though it was abandoned in the final hours of the session. The proposal would have made it a felony to camp on or vandalize state property with graffiti.

A breaking point came late Tuesday when Republican House lawmakers refused to advance a resolution honoring a black gay teenager who was shot and killed this year, a measure with no practical impact beyond a simple show of support.

Resentment lingered into Wednesday, forcing House Speaker Cameron Sexton to call a closed meeting between leaders of both parties to address the racial tension. The frustrations had even exploded into typically mundane budget debate, with the parties trading claims of racism.

"We are inclusive of everybody in this state and we want everybody to benefit," said House Republican Caucus Chairman Jeremy Faison.

House lawmakers have remained tight-lipped on what exactly was discussed between Sexton and the GOP and Democratic leaders. However, Parkinson stood before the chamber later Wednesday and described the meeting as an "uncut, truthful conversation."

The Senate passed the resolution later in the week. It has avoided most of the high-profile clashes seen in the House -- but not all.

Sen. Brenda Gilmore, a black Democrat from Nashville, announced this month that she could no longer support legislation on a bill that had originally sought to stop state observance of Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader. In a rare move, she stripped her name as a co-sponsor after the bill was suddenly tweaked to draw in more support from GOP lawmakers.

Under the version enacted into law without Gilmore's name on it, the governor is no longer required to sign an annual proclamation acknowledging Forrest. But July 13 will retain the designation of Nathan Bedford Forrest Day. Meanwhile, a bill to remove Forrest's bust from the Capitol stalled.

Race issues are nothing new in the Tennessee Legislature. Yet when lawmakers returned to the Capitol in early June to address budget cuts caused by the pandemic, some wondered if the momentum of the nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd might translate into meaningful changes.

That didn't happen.

"Happy Juneteenth," Rep. London Lamar, a black Democrat from Memphis, said at 3 a.m. Friday.

Her colleagues briefly paused and then politely clapped.