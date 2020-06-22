Sections
Fired UA day care worker charged in sexual assaults of 2 children

by Jaime Adame | Today at 3:59 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — A former University of Arkansas, Fayetteville day care center worker was charged Monday with sexually assaulting two children.

Joseph Charles O’Neill, 31, faces two counts of second-degree sexual assault, according to documents filed in Washington County Circuit Court.

Matt Durrett, Washington County prosecuting attorney, confirmed on Monday that the charges are based on alleged assaults at the Jean Tyson Child Development Study Center.

O’Neill was hired Aug. 12 to work at the center, according to UA. He was already suspended and banned from the center when university police arrested him on March 4. The center fired him that day, according to the university.

O’Neill, listed in jail records as a Fayetteville resident, was released from jail March 5 on a $50,000 bond.

Court documents state the assaults took place on or about March 2. Each count of assault states the alleged victim was three years old. Durrett said the charges refer to two separate victims.

