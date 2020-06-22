Megan Culverhouse, an employee at the John Fluevog shoe store in Minneapolis, cleans up broken glass from a window of the Uptown Theatre on Sunday after both businesses were hit by gunfire. (AP/Star Tribune/Jerry Holt)

Minneapolis gunfire leaves man dead

MINNEAPOLIS -- A shooting in a popular Minneapolis nightlife area early Sunday left one man dead and 11 people wounded in a chaotic scene that sent people ducking into restaurants and other businesses for cover.

The shooting broke out shortly after midnight in the city's trendy Uptown neighborhood, a nightlife hub with bars, restaurants and retail outlets including Apple and Fjallraven stores.

Police first said 10 people had been shot with "various severity levels of injuries," but revised their total upward in a tweet posted just after 3 a.m. The man died at the hospital, not at the scene, they said. None of the other injuries were considered life-threatening.

Police said they believe there was more than one shooter, described only as "individuals on foot." No one was in custody, and police have not said what may have prompted the shooting. All of the injured were adults.

In video posted to Facebook that showed the immediate aftermath, screams could be heard as small crowds of people gathered, with some crouched over people lying on the pavement before police officers on bicycles showed up to attend to them.

The Uptown area is about 3 miles west of the Minneapolis commercial area and neighborhood hit by rioting in the wake of George Floyd's May 25 death in the custody of Minneapolis police.

No school police, Missouri ACLU urges

ST. LOUIS -- The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri is urging school districts to remove police officers from schools.

St. Louis Public Radio reports that the ACLU has circulated a letter to nine school administrators so far, mostly in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas. The ACLU says money spent on school resource officers should instead go to the social-emotional needs of children, such as by hiring more social workers and counselors.

The ACLU cites research that shows strict disciplinary practices in schools often target black males and set those children up for negative interactions with law enforcement and incarceration later on.

Luz Maria Henriquez, executive director of ACLU Missouri, said there is "no evidence that increased police presence in schools improves school safety."

The Denver and Minneapolis school boards have voted to end contracts with local police departments in the weeks after the death of George Floyd. The school system in Portland, Ore., is considering doing the same thing.

A national organization representing school resource officers says it's the wrong move.

"We are, of course, dismayed to learn that some school systems have recently discontinued or considered discontinuing their SRO programs," said Mo Canady, the executive director of the National Association of School Resource Officers.

4.2 earthquake rattles Oklahomans

PERRY, Okla. -- A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook northern Oklahoma on Saturday and was felt in parts of Tulsa as protesters filled the city's downtown streets after President Donald Trump's campaign rally.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the quake at 10:15 p.m. near Perry, roughly 80 miles west of Tulsa. The National Weather Service in Oklahoma said on Twitter that its staff felt the tremor in its Tulsa office, and the earthquake generated social media buzz after Trump's appearance.

It was the largest recorded earthquake in Oklahoma since a magnitude 4.4 quake in May 2019.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and gas production. Regulators have directed producers to close some injection wells.

Gunman wounds 9 partygoers in N.Y.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Nine people were shot at a large party in Syracuse, authorities said, and one victim, a 17-year-old boy, was in critical condition Sunday.

No one was immediately taken into custody, and Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner emphasized that the investigation was in its early stages in an appearance at a news conference alongside Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh.

Syracuse officers had arrived at the scene just before 9 p.m. for reports of a stolen car, but responding officers were met by people who said shots had been fired into the crowd of a "few hundred," Buckner said. The police chief said his officers didn't hear the gunshots.

Photo by AP

Jazz pianist Kenny Barron plays the keyboards Sunday, with Dan Loomis on bass and Mark McLean on drums, as part of the Make Music New York event in Brooklyn’s Ditmas Park neigh- borhood. Musicians held a series of socially distanced “porch concerts” for neighborhood residents. (AP/Kathy Willens)

In addition to the 17-year-old, who was shot in the head, the shooting victims ranged in age from 18 to 53, Syracuse police said in a news release. They were expected to survive.

A woman who identified herself as the party's hostess told the Post-Standard of Syracuse that she has celebrated the birthday of her son, Ryedell Davis, every year for 14 years and there was never a problem before.

"I've had a birthday party for my son every year, and this never happened," Annetta Peterson said. "This never, ever happened."

Witnesses told the newspaper that several hundred people had gathered for food and music, but shots rang out shortly before the party was to end at 9 p.m.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports