Names of 2 people found dead in Little Rock home released

Little Rock police on Sunday released the names of the man and woman who were found dead inside a residence Saturday afternoon in what is being investigated as a murder-suicide.
Police said in a news release that preliminary evidence from the scene indicated the death of Gayle Reynolds, 67, to be a homicide and the death of Jeffrey Reynolds, 68, to be a suicide.
Both had suffered gunshot wounds.
Authorities also found a dead dog in the residence that appeared to have died as a result of a gunshot wound.
The bodies were discovered at 19116 Summershade Drive by Gayle Reynolds' stepfather, John Perdzock, who went to the residence and found them before calling 911, according to police.
