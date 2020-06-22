Names of 2 people found dead in Little Rock home released

Little Rock police on Sunday released the names of the man and woman who were found dead inside a residence Saturday afternoon in what is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Police said in a news release that preliminary evidence from the scene indicated the death of Gayle Reynolds, 67, to be a homicide and the death of Jeffrey Reynolds, 68, to be a suicide.

Both had suffered gunshot wounds.

Authorities also found a dead dog in the residence that appeared to have died as a result of a gunshot wound.

The bodies were discovered at 19116 Summershade Drive by Gayle Reynolds' stepfather, John Perdzock, who went to the residence and found them before calling 911, according to police.