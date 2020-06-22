Noose discovered in Wallace's stall

Souvenir vendor Ed Sugg (left) talks with a customer at his facil- ity near Talladega Superspeedway before Sunday’s scheduled NASCAR Cup Series race, which was postponed until today be- cause of weather. Confederate flags, which have been banned by NASCAR inside its racetracks, are still for sale across the street. (AP/John Bazemore)

TALLADEGA, Ala. -- A noose was found in the garage stall of Black driver Bubba Wallace at the NASCAR race in Alabama on Sunday, less than two weeks after he successfully pushed the auto racing series to ban the Confederate flag at its tracks and facilities.

NASCAR announced the discovery late Sunday and said it had launched an immediate investigation. It said it will do everything possible to find who was responsible and "eliminate them from the sport."

"We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act," the series said in a statement. "As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all."

On Twitter, Wallace said the "the despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism."

"As my mother told me today, 'They are just trying to scare you,' " he wrote. " This will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in.

The noose was discovered on the same day NASCAR's fledgling flag ban faced its biggest challenge. The ban took effect before last week's race near Miami, but there were only about 1,000 military members admitted into that race. At Talladega, in the heart of the South, as many as 5,000 fans were allowed in, even though rain postponed the race until today.

There weren't any immediate reports of how many, if any, flags were confiscated or taken down at the track. There were informal protests Saturday and Sunday alike, with cars and pickup trucks driving along nearby roads flying the flag and parading past the entrance to the superspeedway. A small plane flew overhead pulling a banner with the flag and the words "Defund NASCAR."

NASCAR did not acknowledged the plane or its banner, though executive Steve O'Donnell tweeted a picture of black and white hands shaking: "You won't see a photo of a jackass flying a flag over the track here...but you will see this...Hope EVERYONE enjoys the race today."

Wallace, a 26-year-old Alabama native, had found support among fellow drivers for his stance on the flag and he noted that in his tweet late Sunday after the noose announcement.

"Over the last several weeks, I have been overwhelmed by the support from people across the NASCAR industry including other drivers and team members in the garage," he said. "Together, our sport has made a commitment to driving real change and championing a community that is accepting and welcoming of everyone. Nothing is more important and we will not be deterred by the reprehensible actions of those who seek to spread hate."

