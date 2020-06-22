GOLF

Ryu wins Korea Women's Open

Two-time major champion So Yeon Ryu closed with an even-par 72 to win the Korea Women's Open in Incheon, South Korea, on Sunday in her first tournament in four months because of the coronavirus pandemic. Ryu won for the first time since the Japan Women's Open in 2018, and it was her first victory on the Korea LPGA since 2015. Upon winning, Ryu offered her entire prize money of just over $200,000 for coronavirus relief funds. Ryu and Hyo Joo Kim, another regular on the LPGA Tour, matched pars on the entire back nine of Bears Best Cheongna Golf Club. Kim shot 70 to finish one shot behind. Jin Young Ko, the No. 1 player in women's golf, shot 72 and finished sixth. The LPGA Tour is not scheduled to resume until July 31 at Inverness in Ohio.

AUTO RACING

Superbike rider dies in England

A British superbike rider has died after being involved in a collision with another bike at an event on the Donington Park track in central England on Sunday. Organizers of the No Limits Trackday event said Ben Godfrey, 25, died from the injuries he suffered from falling from his bike. Godfrey raced in the British Superbike Championship.

Zanardi in stable condition

Doctors treating Italian auto racing champion-turned-Paralympic gold medalist Alex Zanardi say he remains stable after a crash on his handbike but is at risk of unforeseen complications. In a new medical update Sunday, the Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital in Siena said the longer Zanardi's vital signs remain stable, the better off he is. But the update warned that his neurological condition remained grave and that doctors cannot "exclude the possibility of adverse events." Zanardi, who lost both of his legs in an auto racing crash nearly 20 years ago, has been in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator since he crashed his handbike into a truck near the Tuscan town of Pienza during a relay race Friday. Doctors say he suffered serious facial and cranial trauma and have warned of possible brain damage. The 53-year-old Zanardi won two championships in CART in the United States and had two stints in Formula One. He crashed during a CART event in Germany in 2001 when both of his legs were severed in a horrific accident the weekend after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Blaydes controls heavyweight bout

UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes dominated Alexander Volkov with wrestling Saturday night, earning his fourth consecutive victory in a suffocating unanimous decision. Featherweight Josh Emmett won a unanimous decision over Shane Burgos in a thrilling joint performance during the penultimate bout of the latest show from the fan-free UFC Apex gym in the mixed martial arts promotion's hometown. Blaydes (14-2) showcased his superior wrestling skills from the start against Volkov, taking down the towering Russian within the first 10 seconds and then dominating the first 3 1/2 rounds. Volkov (31-8) landed his own takedown late in the fourth and nailed Blaydes with a few strikes early in the fifth, but Blaydes pushed through and won by bending the fight to his clear strengths on the ground. The 6-foot-7 Volkov flew to the U.S. with no clear idea how he will get home to Russia due to travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic. He had won seven of his last eight fights, but hadn't competed since his one-sided victory over Greg Hardy in Moscow last year. Blaydes won on the judges' scorecards 49-46, 48-47 and 48-46.

TENNIS

Dimitrov tests positive

Grigor Dimitrov has tested positive for the coronavirus, leading to the cancellation of an exhibition event in Croatia where top-ranked Novak Djokovic was due to play in the final. Dimitrov, ranked No. 19 and a three-time Grand Slam semifinalist, is the highest-profile current player to say he has the virus. His announcement Sunday on his Instagram page comes at the end of a week when the U.S. Open said it would go forward. The professional tennis tours have been suspended since March and are planning to resume in August. Goran Ivanisevic, one of Djokovic's coaches, said the news from Dimitrov was "shocking" and that "now everyone will have to be tested."