Police: Jonesboro officer among 2 killed in Northeast Arkansas crash

Jonesboro police officer Zachary Barton died following a crash Sunday in Lawrence County, according to authorities. ( Jonesboro Police Department )

A Jonesboro police officer died and his wife was critically injured following a two-vehicle crash Sunday night in Lawrence County, authorities said.

Zachary Barton, 28, of Walnut Ridge was hired by the Jonesboro Police Department on March 30, a social media post states.

Barton was driving a 2016 Jeep Cherokee south on U.S. 63 in Portia when a 2017 Dodge Caravan, driven by 38-year-old Nicholas McCarroll, crossed the centerline as it traveled north, according to a preliminary report by state police.

The van hit the Bartons' vehicle around 9:30 p.m., the report states.

McCarroll, who was also from Walnut Ridge, and Barton were killed in the crash, according to the report.

Jonesboro police said Monday that Barton’s wife, who was a passenger in the Jeep, was airlifted from the scene in critical condition. Department spokeswoman Sally Smith wasn't able to provide an update on the woman's condition early Monday afternoon.

Roads were dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

At least 261 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.