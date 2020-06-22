Rally's size draws push-back

President Donald Trump arrives on stage to speak at a campaign rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, June 20, 2020. (AP / Evan Vucci )

Donald Trump's campaign on Sunday sought to blame concerns about protesters after the lower-than-expected turnout at the president's rally in Tulsa, even though the campaign had raised expectations about attendance by touting the number of people who had signed up for tickets online.

Reporters saw little evidence of attendees being blocked from going to the event.

Trump's campaign manager, Brad Parscale, issued a statement pushing back against reports that some users of the social networking service TikTok, as well as fans of Korean pop music groups, had sought to sabotage the rally by reserving tickets they didn't plan to use.

The campaign had weeded out "tens of thousands" of bogus cellphone numbers ahead of the rally, Parscale said, adding that "these phony ticket requests never factor into our thinking" for possible crowd size.

"The fact is that a week's worth of the fake news media warning people away from the rally because of COVID and protesters, coupled with recent images of American cities on fire, had a real impact on people bringing their families and children to the rally," Parscale said.

@@nepIn the days leading up to Saturday night's rally -- Trump's first since March -- the reelection campaign repeatedly touted figures suggesting that as many as 1 million people had signed up to attend. But the crowd did not fill the 19,000-seat BOK Center, with swaths of upper-level seating empty. Plans for a presidential speech in an outdoor overflow area were abruptly canceled as few

attendees filled the space.

There were slightly under 6,200 people in the arena, the Tulsa fire marshal's office said Sunday. Trump's campaign rallies have typically attracted more than 10,000 people, and some have drawn two or three times that many -- although the president has often inflated his crowd numbers.

Campaign adviser Mercedes Schlapp also argued that turnout was lower than expected because Trump supporters were afraid of protests outside the venue turning violent.

People were concerned about the demonstrations, Schlapp said, "and so we saw that have an impact in terms of people coming to the rally." Pressed on the fact that the campaign had raised expectations about high attendance numbers, Schlapp replied, "There were people and families that couldn't bring their children because of concerns of the protesters."

Schlapp also emphasized that the online reach of the event was "far and wide," saying more than 5.3 million people viewed it on the campaign's digital media channels.

On the flight to Tulsa, Trump was unhappy with television images of the sparse crowds and vacant seats, according to officials with knowledge of the conversations who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. He continued to fume aboard Air Force One on the way back to Washington, as well as on Sunday, the officials said.

The president complained that his aides should have known about the efforts to embarrass him, and he argued that people were further scared away by his campaign's public confirmation that six members of the advance team had tested positive for the coronavirus, the officials said.

Parscale encouraged Trump aides and allies to push back hard against the crowd-size narrative, but several advisers blamed him for setting up such high expectations.

The lackluster showing undercuts one of Trump's favorite lines and political strengths: that he gets the biggest crowds of any politician.

Explaining why he would not accept a socially distanced Republican National Convention, Trump last month told North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat: "Since the day I came down the escalator [at Trump Tower, to announce his candidacy for the 2016 race], I've never had an empty seat."

INTERNET PRANK

Hundreds of teenage TikTok users and K-pop fans said they're at least partially responsible for the depressed turnout at the rally.

They claimed to have registered potentially hundreds of thousands of tickets as a prank. After the campaign's official account posted a tweet asking supporters to register for free tickets using their phones June 11, K-pop fan accounts began sharing the information with followers, encouraging them to register for the rally -- and then not show.

The trend quickly spread on TikTok, where videos with millions of views instructed viewers to do the same, as CNN reported Tuesday. "Oh no. I signed up for a Trump rally, and I can't go," one woman joked, along with a fake cough, in a TikTok video posted June 15.

Thousands of other users posted similar tweets and TikTok videos that racked up millions of views.

"It spread mostly through Alt TikTok -- we kept it on the quiet side where people do pranks and a lot of activism," said YouTuber Elijah Daniel, 26, who participated in the social media campaign. "K-pop, Twitter and Alt TikTok have a good alliance where they spread information amongst each other very quickly. They all know the algorithms and how they can boost videos to get where they want."

Twitter users Saturday night were quick to declare the social media campaign's victory. "Actually you just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., tweeted in response to Parscale, who had tweeted that "radical protestors" had "interfered" with attendance.

Steve Schmidt, a longtime Republican strategist, added in a tweet, "The teens of America have struck a savage blow against @realDonaldTrump."

The effort to deprive Trump of a large crowd spread from Twitter and TikTok across multiple social media platforms, including Instagram and Snapchat.

Regardless of whether the prank to call in false tickets was the reason for the empty upper rafters at the rally, teenagers online celebrated. On Twitter, several accounts tweeted, "best senior prank ever."

DEMOCRATS' CRITICISM

Democrats on Sunday criticized the Trump campaign's decision to even hold the rally amid the pandemic.

Symone Sanders, a senior adviser to former Vice President Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign, said Trump's "debacle of a rally last night will long be remembered."

Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates also skewered the president over the turnout.

"Donald Trump has abdicated leadership, and it is no surprise that his supporters have responded by abandoning him," Bates said.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democrat, accused the Trump campaign of showing "no concern for what it means for people to be gathering in large numbers."

She called the rally an embarrassment and said she hoped the lower-than-expected turnout was a "preview for November."

"Finally, people are recognizing that this man is a danger to our country, a danger to our democracy, and that he should not be the president of the United States of America. ... I just hope that this is a good sign that the country is moving on from him," Bottoms said.

Information for this article was contributed by Felicia Sonmez, Josh Dawsey, Taylor Telford, Robert Klemko and Adam Taylor of The Washington Post; and by Taylor Lorenz, Kellen Browning and Sheera Frenkel of The New York Times.