Shooting justified, prosecutor says

SPRINGDALE -- A Police 0fficer who shot an armed woman May 28 was justified in using deadly force, Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett said Monday.

Durrett determined Officer Miguel Hernandez's actions were justified and do not warrant criminal charges.

Sina Doctor was hit twice after pointing a long gun at Hernandez, according to police. Hernandez was responding to a 911 call at 317 Laura St. about a woman with a shotgun.

Durrett said Doctor posed an threat to Hernandez and others. The use of deadly physical force was the only alternative, he said.

The woman was transported after the shooting to a local hospital for treatment. No update on her condition was available Monday.