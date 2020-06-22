Super Quiz: Movie Titles

What musical was set in the fictional town of River City, Iowa?
In which film did Hattie McDaniel become the first black actor to win an Oscar?
In which 1962 film did Robert Duvall play a role with no dialogue?
For which film did Cher win the Best Actress Oscar?
What musical film used the tagline "The Loverliest Motion Picture of Them All"?
In which movie was the Oscar-winning song "Do Not Forsake Me, Oh My Darling" featured?
In which film did Roberto Benigni direct himself as Guido and win the Best Actor Oscar?
This film noir was the basis for the plot of Body Heat (1981).
This film from South Korea won the Best Film Oscar in 2020.
The Music Man
Gone With the Wind
To Kill a Mockingbird
Moonstruck
My Fair Lady (1964)
High Noon (1952)
Life Is Beautiful
Double Indemnity (1944)
Parasite
