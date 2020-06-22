UAFS: No discipline against incoming student for alleged general threat against protesters

FILE — The bell tower on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith

An incoming freshman at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith will avoid being disciplined by the university after stating on social media that street protesters in front of her vehicle would be struck, the school’s top administrator said.

UA-Fort Smith Chancellor Terisa Riley told students in a campus message Friday that posts “may be offensive and show clear inconsistencies with our core values,” but that the First Amendment protects the student’s statement.

“In order to take any further action through our Student Code of Conduct, the content would have to constitute a ‘true threat’ in the eyes of the law. In essence, because the post did not identify a particular protest that was being held or target a particular individual, the post was considered rhetorical hyperbole, not a true threat,” Riley said.

Public demonstrations and protests have been held in recent weeks in communities across the country and in Arkansas — including in Fort Smith — to denounce police brutality and racism. At some demonstrations, protesters have blocked vehicle traffic on streets and highways.

Riley said she and another administrator contacted attorneys with the UA System after receiving complaints last Wednesday about social media posts from the student, who was not identified by name. Riley said she previously convened a Social Media Complaint Review Task Force, which reviewed the recent complaints.

“The [task force] members indicated that there was particular concern about a post that caused many individuals to be fearful of student safety when the student stated that if protesters stood in the street, in the way of her vehicle, she would hit them,” Riley said.

After contacting the UA System attorneys, it was determined “we had no legal recourse due to the First Amendment’s protection of Freedom of Speech,” Riley said.

Riley described a “duty” as a public university to uphold free speech rights but also called it “incredibly difficult” to not take action “in a time when our institution hopes to stand in solidarity with our Black students, faculty, and staff.”

“I cannot fathom why anyone would post content on social media that concerns and angers future classmates and UAFS community members,” Riley said. “As I said in a previous message: We have freedom of speech, but we are not free from the consequences of our speech. I am obligated to uphold the right of the individual to post this material, but I do not have to respect or reward it. Our core value of inclusion means that we are open to all students, no matter their opinions or ways of expressing them.”