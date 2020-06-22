Victim in fatal shooting Friday in Pulaski County identified by authorities

FILE - A Pulaski County sheriff's office vehicle is shown in this file photo.

The victim of a fatal shooting Friday in Pulaski County was identified by authorities Monday as 47-year-old Joe Nathan Henderson III.

Authorities responded Friday afternoon to 6315 Arkansas 365 South. They found Henderson suffering from gunshot wounds, and he later died of his injuries, according to Pulaski County sheriff’s office spokesman Mitch McCoy.

Stevie Geiggars, 60, a convicted felon, was charged in Henderson’s death.

He told deputies he was attempting to sell a gun to Henderson and tested the firearm by shooting a tree, the report said.

Geiggars told deputies that after he shot the weapon, he turned and accidentally fired the fatal shot into the victim’s chest, according to an arrest report.

The report states Geiggars has been charged with possession of a firearm by certain persons and manslaughter.