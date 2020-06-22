Washington County marriage licenses

June 11

Sergio Almanza, 33, and Ana Rocio Martinez Martinez, 26, both of Springdale

Chukwunonso Atueyi, 35, and Angela Uchechukwu Nwude, 36, both of Fayetteville

Kevin Eric Bergstrom, 25, and Samantha Nicole Bergstrom, 24, both of Lincoln

Jesse Joe Greenlee, 31, and Shannon Diann Cruikshank, 23, both of Lincoln

Jerry Dean Payton, 69, and Jennifer Leigh Siedschlag, 57, both of Fayetteville

Blake Edward Rudolph, 25, and Madeline Elizabeth Barnes, 23, both of Rogers

Campbell Bryce Shelton, 26, and Abby Katheryn Dollarhide, 25, both of Fayetteville

June 12

Rodolfo Balderas Garcia, 38, and Monica Krystal Avalos, 36, both of Tahlequah, Okla.

Ledor Baso, 56, and Gloorline Bani, 54, both of Springdale

Brian Dee Bruso, 47, and April Danette Bryant, 42, both of Fayetteville

Brett Lawson Johnson, 56, and Lisa Renee Hines, 53, both of Springdale

Treyton Binns Langston, 22, Fayetteville, and Jaiden McKenzie Tedder, 22, Lowell

Dylan William Ledbetter, 25, Springdale, and Kathryn Elizabeth Pinkham, 26, Farmington

Alexis Molina Alfaro, 23, and Sandra Jeanette Najera, 23, both of Springdale

Cale Winter Petrie, 22, and Emily Annette Storm, 21, both of Farmington

Leslie D. Phipps, 80, and Beverly Ann Phipps, 70, both of Springdale

Charlie Salgado, 20, Springdale, and Juana Isabel Barrientos, 18, Rogers

John Silas Tucker Murphy, 21, and Savannah Nicole Roberson, 18, both of Fayetteville

Levi Thomas Leng Whitington, 34, and Marisol Soto Caldera, 26, both of Pea Ridge

Thomas Randall Zulpo, 56, and Donna Lee Emmons, 59, both of Springdale

June 15

James Wesley Blackburn, 27, and Courtney Allyson Corbin, 25, both of Fayetteville

Cary Edward King, 57, and Cassandra Ann Carpenter, 60, both of Springdale

Jordan Maurice Lundeen, 27, and Morgan Destinee Drain, 25, both of Springdale

Evan Michael Sears, 26, and Jordan Taylor West, 25, both of Fayetteville

Joshua Brian Ward, 39, and Haley Ruth Weaver, 34, both of Fayetteville

Tyler Mason Weaver, 23, Fort Smith, and Allison Paige Risner, 22, Farmington

June 16

Cruise Michael Davidson, 22, and McKenzie Gayle Brandon, 19, both of Gravette

Jacob Todd Henson, 24, and Ashley Javan Evans, 24, both of Fayetteville

Cory Anthony Meyer, 32, and Staci Ryan Williamson, 28, both of Fayetteville

Troy Lee Moncrief, 53, and Regina Gayle Darling, 53, both of West Fork

Juan Isidro Rivera-Linan, 29, and Carolina Reyes, 28, both of Lincoln

Justin Ray Williford, 27, and Margaret Elizabeth Warren, 27, both of Fayetteville

Richard Turner Pratt Willis, Jr., 29, and Sarah Estelle Barrow, 32, both of Fayetteville

June 17

Christopher Dylan Baker, 42, Fayetteville, and Sosha Kay Morris, 31, Springdale

Logan Joshua Barnes, 19, and Jaynae Merie Ruiz, 18, both of Prairie Grove

Wesley Daniel Cooper, 43, and Jenny Meins Nelson, 40, both of Fayetteville

Brock Joseph DeMark, 23, and Savannah Grace Hadley, 24, both of Fayetteville

Justin William Haasis, 20, Greer, S.C., and Clara Kristine Conklen, 18, Springdale

Samuel Thomas McClarty, 20, and Liberty Ashlyn Grace Schinnerer, 18, both of Cave Springs

Isaac Andrew Mincks, 22, Rogers, and Kailey Amber Celeste Brown, 19, Bella Vista

Bryson Haden Moore, 20, and Katelyn Ray Renshaw, 19, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Javier Moreno, 27, and Deysy Vargas-Araujo, 25, both of Springdale

Casey Kyuntae Thomas, 29, and Jasper Ahmad Campbell, 29, both of Springdale