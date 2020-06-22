Watch kept on protests from sky

Footage obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette from an Arkansas State Police helicopter shows chaotic scenes when police clashed with demonstrators on the first night of protests in Little Rock following the death of George Floyd.

Arkansas State Police used the helicopter to watch demonstrations in Little Rock and Conway between May 30 and 31, according to agency spokesman Bill Sadler.

The helicopter was monitoring crowds for people who might be carrying large items or objects that could serve as a detonating device, as well as for people who might be breaking into buildings or leaving a building that had been set on fire, Sadler said.

Protests took place in hundreds of cities nationwide in response to the death of Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody May 25 in Minneapolis after a white officer kneeled on his neck.

At many of the demonstrations, police used so-called nonlethal weapons like tear gas canisters and rubber bullets to disperse crowds amid reports of fires and looting.

The use of aircraft to watch protests was not limited to Arkansas. The New York Times reported earlier this month that the Department of Homeland Security deployed helicopters, planes and drones over cities like Minneapolis, Detroit and Buffalo, N.Y., to watch and film Floyd-related protests from the air.

On the night of May 30, Arkansas State Police in riot gear used tear gas and other chemical irritants to disperse hundreds of demonstrators who had rallied outside of the Arkansas Capitol complex.

An aerial view from the helicopter shows a line of police gathered near the southeast corner of the Capitol plaza, pushing demonstrators back toward East Capitol Avenue by using chemical irritants, which from the air can be seen sparking and smoking on the ground as they are deployed.

The video shows a confrontation around the area of the Monument to Confederate Women, with a crowd of demonstrators milling around in front of the police line before sprinting away when police deploy one or more crowd-dispersal agents. The bright flare of what appears to be a gas canister can be seen on the ground moments after protesters start running.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lQfen09wPhQ]

Another round of chemical agents, or possibly flashbangs, is deployed approximately 10 minutes later in the video as police move closer to take control of the intersection where Capitol Avenue meets a set of steps.

In between those clashes, roman-candle-style fireworks can be seen shooting in the general direction of the police line, apparently set off by one or more demonstrators.

[DOCUMENTS: Evaluations of 8 alternative care sites in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/622caresites/]

Police used tear gas during the next two nights of demonstrations at the Capitol, May 31 and June 1. Police did not deploy tear gas June 2, but 79 people were arrested as demonstrators marched from the Capitol to the governor's mansion and then into downtown Little Rock.

Arkansas Capitol Police Chief Darrell Hedden told lawmakers during a contentious joint House and Senate committee meeting June 15 that on the first night of demonstrations, Capitol police urged Arkansas State Police to "deploy" in response to objects thrown at officers, and State Police did.

"It took everything they had to get this crowd out of here," Hedden said. "I don't know how much money they spent on just munitions alone."

During the committee meeting, Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey and Hedden exchanged accusations over the response to the protests by various law enforcement agencies. Humphrey accused Hedden of lying after the Capitol police chief characterized the Little Rock department's response as a retreat when officers were confronted by unruly demonstrators.

"Our officers did not retreat," Humphrey told lawmakers. "That's a lie."

According to a departmental response to a public records request, on May 30 and 31, Little Rock police used several types of crowd dispersal agents -- specifically, 115 oleoresin capsicum pepper balls, one smoke grenade and one canister of white smoke -- but officers did not deploy tear gas.

On the first night of demonstrations, bottles and rocks were thrown at officers, and demonstrators moved back onto Interstate 630 for a second time, so police decided to disperse the crowd, Arkansas State Police Director Bill Bryant explained during a June 1 news conference with Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

"We were met with violence," Bryant said. "We'd rather have voluntary compliance, believe me."

Law enforcement today uses other measures for crowd control as opposed to the "bats and hats" of the past, Bryant said, referring to riot batons and helmets.

The Arkansas State Police helicopter is based in Little Rock under the command of the aviation section of the Highway Patrol Division, according to Sadler. The agency also has two small airplanes and drones scattered around the state.

"The helicopter has been used in any number of operations," Sadler said, including searching for lost children in the woods and surveillance during criminal investigations.

The State Police helicopter underwent scheduled maintenance after the first two nights of demonstrations, Sadler said.

Additional air support was provided by the Arkansas National Guard, according to Sadler, with a helicopter used to assist Arkansas State Police with "eyes in the sky on protesters that were moving about from one part of town to another."