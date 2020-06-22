WATCH LIVE: Governor, state health officials to give 1:30 p.m. virus update

FILE — Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters during his daily briefing at the Capitol in Little Rock in this May 15 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.)

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials will provide an update on Arkansas' covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.

The total number of coronavirus cases reported by the state Department of Health remained at 15,561 on Monday morning, according to a state website. The death toll remained at 225.

