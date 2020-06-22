Wrecks kill 3, state police say

Three people died in separate automobile wrecks across the state Sunday, police said.

Tracy Henson, 46, of Russellville was driving south in a northbound lane of Interstate 530 near Little Rock when the front of her car hit the front of another car around 2 a.m., according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Two El Dorado women under the age of 30 in the other car were injured and treated at UAMS.

Michael Johnson, 28, of Little Rock was driving onto Interstate 30 from Cantrell Road, where he continued straight across the highway and hit the median wall around 1:28 a.m., according to a separate police report.

A second vehicle struck the side of Johnson's car, injuring both drivers. Johnson succumbed to his injuries, according to the report.

Christopher Thompson, 29, of Roland, Okla. veered off Interstate 540 near Fort Smith and crashed his motorcycle into a cable barrier at 8:41 p.m, according to another preliminary report.

Thompson was killed in the crash, according to the report.