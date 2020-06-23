Attorney indicted in Marshallese adoption ring to change plea Wednesday

AP file photo Paul Petersen, Maricopa County assessor, leaves court Nov. 15 in Salt Lake City. He resigned from his elected position on Tuesday, months after being charged with running a human smuggling operation that paid pregnant women from the Marshall Islands to give up their babies in the U.S.

FAYETTEVILLE -- A lawyer indicted in Arkansas in a multi-state illegal adoption scheme will change his plea in the case Wednesday, the U.S. District Court's calendar shows.

Paul Petersen of Mesa, Ariz., initially pleaded not guilty to 19 federal charges related to illegally paying women from the Marshall Islands, a Pacific island nation, to come to the United States to give up their babies. Seventy adoption cases his firm handled in Arizona, Utah and Arkansas over three years figured in to the indictment, court records show. Citizens of the Marshall Islands cannot legally travel to the U.S. for the sole purpose of giving up babies for adoption.

Peterson has already pleaded guilty to state charges in Arizona and Utah.

A trial in the federal court case in Arkansas, originally set for Feb. 16, has been dropped from the court's calendar. The local charges consisted of one count of conspiracy to smuggle illegal aliens for commercial advantage and private financial gain; four counts of aiding and abetting alien smuggling for commercial advantage and private financial gain; seven counts of wire fraud; five counts of mail fraud; one count of conspiracy to commit visa fraud; and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Petersen opened a branch of his law firm's office in Fayetteville in 2014, according to court records. Investigators estimated that branch of the firm handled about 30 adoptions a year. The firm's standard fee for an adoption was $10,000 up front and $25,000 upon completion of the adoption, court records say.

The federal investigation began in Arkansas in 2016 after members of local bar associations raised concerns about Petersen's practices, court records show.

The Marshall Islands are a former territory of the United States located about 2,000 miles west of Hawaii. Under a treaty, Marshallese have the right to travel to the United States with few restrictions.

Petersen pleaded guilty in Utah state courts on Friday to three counts of human smuggling and one count of communications fraud, all felonies. He pleaded guilty to state charges of Medicaid fraud in Arizona on Thursday for signing up Marshallese birth mothers for prenatal care and for delivery when such benefits are reserved for permanent Arizona residents in that state. The charges in Arizona said some of the birth mothers stayed in that state for four months.

The women taken to Utah to give birth received little or no prenatal care, prosecutors said in court documents. Their passports also were taken while they were in the U.S. in a step to assert control over them, authorities said.