Authorities issue Amber Alert for 6-month-old girl missing from West Memphis

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a six-month-old girl who went missing from West Memphis on Tuesday.

State police said Majesty McClanton was last seen around 11:45 a.m. and may be traveling with Rodney McClanton, 27, in a 2015 white Nissan Altima. He is described as a 6-foot-tall black man with brown eyes and black hair. He was last known to be living in Memphis.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Majesty are asked by authorities to contact West Memphis police.