Blaney wins at Talladega, but thoughts with his friend

TALLADEGA, Ala. -- Even in victory, Ryan Blaney thought about what happened to close friend Bubba Wallace over the weekend. And what happened afterward.

Blaney held onto the lead after a restart with two laps to go Monday, earning his second straight win at Talladega Superspeedway on a day that began with NASCAR drivers throwing their support behind Wallace.

"I think it's great that everybody really came together," Blaney said. "I don't want it to be remembered as a terrible day or a bad day in NASCAR.

"I want it to be remembered as there was an incident, and we all overcame it together and showed that we're not going to take it any more."

Blaney nipped Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at the finish line by .007 seconds for his fourth win and first since Talladega in October, albeit this time before a mostly empty venue. It was a race marked by support for Wallace instead of another Big One at Talladega, though there was mayhem behind Blaney on the final lap as he pushed Erik Jones into the wall near the finish.

"Just trying to block, block the best we could," Blaney said. "Block the top, block the bottom ... just beating and banging to the line. "

Aric Almirola spun at the end and crossed the line almost backward.

Ford has now won nine of the last 10 Cup races at Talladega, and all three Team Penske drivers have won this season.

The racing was overshadowed by an extraordinary act of solidarity with NASCAR's only black driver. Dozens of drivers pushed Wallace's car to the front of the field before Monday's race as FBI agents tried to find out who left a noose in his garage stall over the weekend.

The race began with Martin Truex Jr. on the pole, and Tyler Reddick won the first stage, which ended in a weather caution that lasted 58-plus minutes.

The crowd had dwindled significantly from Sunday, when up to 5,000 fans were allowed into Talladega -- only the second race with fans since NASCAR returned from the pandemic-forced shutdown. Workers painted "#IStandWithBubbaWallace" on the infield grass before the race and Confederate flags were nowhere to be seen inside the sprawling facility that can hold 80,000-plus.

In the stands, fan Luke Johnson said he is against the flag ban, saying: "All the NASCAR tracks need to keep on flying them."

As for the noose left for Wallace, he said: "I thought it was funny myself."

Another fan, Robert Chaisson, said he didn't have a strong opinion on the ban. He certainly did on what happened to Wallace.

"That was messed up. I hope they charge that guy with a hate crime," Chaisson, who lives in Alabaster, Alabama, said. "It doesn't matter what your opinion is, it's when you cross that line, then your opinion no longer matters. That's trying to inflict harm on someone else."

Driver Bubba Wallace, left, is overcome with emotion as team owner Richard Petty, comforts him as he arrives at his car in the pits of the Talladega Superspeedway prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega Ala., Monday June 22, 2020. In an extraordinary act of solidarity with NASCAR’s only Black driver, dozens of drivers pushed the car belonging to Bubba Wallace to the front of the field before Monday’s race as FBI agents nearby tried to find out who left a noose in his garage stall over the weekend. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Storm clouds move into the area during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega Ala., Monday, June 22, 2020. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Driver Bubba Wallace takes a selfie with himself and other drivers that pushed his car to the front in the pits of the Talladega Superspeedway prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega Ala., Monday June 22, 2020. In an extraordinary act of solidarity with NASCAR’s only Black driver, dozens of drivers pushed the car belonging to Bubba Wallace to the front of the field before Monday’s race as FBI agents nearby tried to find out who left a noose in his garage stall over the weekend. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Driver Bubba Wallace leans on his car in the pits of the Talladega Superspeedway prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega Ala., Monday June 22, 2020. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Michael McDowell (34), Bubba Wallace (43) and Chris Buescher (17) ride side-by-side during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega Ala., Monday, June 22, 2020. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Joey Logano (22) and Ryan Blaney (12) race side-by-side during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega Ala., Monday, June 22, 2020. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Hunter Nemechek (38) gets service in the pits during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega Ala., Monday, June 22, 2020. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Driver Bubba Wallace takes a selfie with himself and other drivers that pushed his car to the front in the pits of the Talladega Superspeedway prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega Ala., Monday June 22, 2020. In an extraordinary act of solidarity with NASCAR’s only Black driver, dozens of drivers pushed the car belonging to Bubba Wallace to the front of the field before Monday’s race as FBI agents nearby tried to find out who left a noose in his garage stall over the weekend. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)