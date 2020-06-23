Concerts, pool shut down for summer at Fayetteville parks

Gina Clay holds her daughter Magdalena, 2, in July 2016 as they participate in the Parent-Tot swimming lessons class at the Wilson Park pool in Fayetteville. The pool, as well as the summer concert series at Gulley Park, will be closed this summer because of the covid-19 pandemic. (File photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

FAYETTEVILLE -- The summer concert series at Gulley Park is canceled and the public pool at Wilson Park will remain closed for the season, according to a city news release.

Anyone who registered for swim lessons or for the swim team at Wilson Park will get a refund.

The programs attract hundreds of people who gather and socialize. Connie Edmonston, the city's parks director, said the decision was made to safeguard the health of residents during the covid-19 pandemic.

The city hopes to resume the programs next year. In the meantime, park officials encourage residents on trails and at parks to stay 6 feet apart, wear a face covering when social distancing isn't possible, frequently wash hands and get tested if showing symptoms or in case of possible exposure to the coronavirus.

More information on the city's response to covid-19 can be found at fayetteville-ar.gov/covid19.