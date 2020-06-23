'Godzilla Dust Cloud' heads for U.S., Arkansas by end of week

This satellite photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NOAA, shows a could of dust coming from the Sahara desert arriving to the Caribbean Monday, June 22, 2020. The massive cloud of dust is blanketing the Caribbean as it heads to the U.S. with a size and concentration level that meteorologists say hasn't been seen in roughly half a century. ( NOAA via AP )

A collosal Saharan dust cloud is blanketing the Caribbean and creeping toward the U.S. It should be visible in Arkansas by the end of the week, a meteorologist said.

The National Weather Service said a "Godzilla Dust Cloud," perhaps the most significant dust event in the past 50 years, is making its way across the Caribbean today and expected to continue to the U.S. mainland in the coming days.

As it comes closer inland those with allergies or susceptibilities to particles in the air "may want to stay indoors," said Travis Shelton, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

Unlike haboobs, violent dust storms that occur in dry, arid areas, Shelton said the dust is high enough in the atmosphere that no damaging effects are expected. However, he said, "you may see prettier sunrises or sunsets."

If the dust cloud were to make its way to the ground, state and federal environmental agencies would monitor air quality and test for particles, Shelton said. As it travels on, the dust will dissipate, he said.

The event is expected to be visible in parts of Arkansas in the next week.

"It's kinda rare," he said. "Not that it doesn’t happen, but ... it’s kinda neat."