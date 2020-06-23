Great catfish escape

Editor's note: Andy Black of Fayetteville is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette fish story runner-up for 2020. Here is Black's story.

I had great anticipation as I set my 40-hook trotline in the White River where it flows into the Mississippi River. Monster flathead catfish live in these waters, and I was feeling lucky.

The next morning, I felt a mighty tug when I checked my line and pulled it up to see a huge flathead weighing maybe 40 pounds. But I had a problem. My net was nowhere to be found.

I motored back to camp to get my friend Ronny who boasted he'd pull it in with his bare hands. As we made our way up the river we planned our supper of fried catfish with fries and hush puppies.

When we got back to the trotline, Ronny reached down to grab the catfish but suddenly wasn't so keen to reach his hand in that big mouth. With all the confusion the fish flopped and spun and off he went into the muddy waters.

So Ronny and I went back to camp and ate fried squirrel and the trophy 40-pound flathead was never mentioned again.