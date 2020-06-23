Gunshots into N.C. crowd claim 3 lives

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Three people were killed and six others were wounded early Monday when gunmen fired into a crowd at an impromptu celebration in North Carolina, police said. Five others were hit by vehicles.

The shooting happened at an impromptu block party in Charlotte that was a continuation of Juneteenth celebrations, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Deputy Chief Gerald Smith said Monday.

About 400 people had gathered on the north side of the city when people in the crowd were struck in a hit-and-run accident, Smith said. Police responding to the scene heard shots being fired. Police believe more than one person fired weapons because videos recorded sounds from guns of different calibers. Authorities recovered around 100 casings from the scene.

Kelly Miller, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene while Christopher Antonio Gleaton, 28, was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital. On Monday afternoon, police said a third victim had been pronounced dead, 39-year-old Jamaa Keon Cassell.

Smith said no motive was clear for the shooting and that no one was in custody by midafternoon.

Of the other six who were shot, three had life-threatening injuries, Smith said.

The five people hit by vehicles are believed to have suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said in a news release. Police say four of them appear to have been struck by vehicles fleeing the scene.

Watchdog to review protesters' routing

An U.S. Interior Department watchdog office will investigate law enforcement and security forces' violent clearing of protesters from a square in front of the White House earlier this month.

The Interior Department's U.S. Park Police and other forces released chemical agents and at times punched and clubbed a largely peaceful of crowd of demonstrators to drive the public from Lafayette Square on June 1, during nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

Forces drove the crowd from the square shortly before President Donald Trump walked unannounced to an area nearby to pose for photos. Authorities have given at times conflicting accounts about who oversaw and ordered the forceful routing of protesters from the square. Besides a range of law officers, the Secret Service and Attorney General William Barr were among those present at various times. The administration has denied demonstrators were cleared out to make way for Trump.

Three Democratic lawmakers -- Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon and Reps. Raul Grijalva of Arizona and Debra Haaland of New Mexico -- had asked Mark Lee Greenblatt, the Interior Department inspector general, to investigate.

Greenblatt agreed late last week, telling the lawmakers that Interior Secretary David Bernhardt also had asked for the review.

Alabamians sought in 7 killings caught

DECATUR, Ala. -- Two men who belong to a club called the "seven deadly sins" have been arrested in the slayings of seven people in north Alabama, authorities announced Monday.

Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett said John Michael Legg, 20, and Frederic Allen Rogers, 23, were arrested Sunday during a traffic stop in Marion County, Ore. They are awaiting extradition to Alabama to face capital-murder charges.

Seven people -- three women and four men -- were found dead on June 5 in a home that had been set on fire. A dog also was found dead in the home, a brick, ranch-style structure.

The sheriff did not give a possible motive for the slayings, but said they believe three of the victims were in a club with the two suspects. The sheriff described it as a local club, but did not elaborate.

"We believe it was just a local club of some of our victims and these two guys. They were forming a club and calling themselves the seven deadly sins," Puckett said.

Trump economic aide Hassett sets exit

WASHINGTON -- Kevin Hassett, one of President Donald Trump's most trusted economic advisers will leave the White House this summer as one of the worst economic crises in decades plays out.

Hassett, who returned to the White House as an unpaid volunteer in March, said in an interview that his departure is in line with the administration's plan when he was brought back in which he agreed to return to the White House for about 90 days.

But Hassett's upcoming departure, first reported by Axios, could alarm critics who worry that the White House lacks experienced economic officials to guide the nation through the economic calamity caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Hassett's pending departure is on top of a number of other White House economic officials leaving months before a presidential election, including Andrew Olmen, deputy director of the White House National Economic Council; Eric Ueland, who served as the White House director of legislative affairs; and Joe Grogan, director of the White House Domestic Policy Council.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports