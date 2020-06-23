DEAR READERS: You've probably heard the acronym PPE a lot lately. Let's take a closer look. PPE, or personal protective equipment, helps keep cleaning crews, medical professionals and food service workers, among many others, safe from getting hurt or coming in contact with dangerous fluids, chemicals and particulates when cleaning, working or serving other people.

PPE can include disposable gloves, gowns, nose-and-mouth masks, shoe coverings, face shields, gas masks, steel-toed boots and hard hats, among other items. Employers may require the use of PPE, especially in these times of covid-19. Personal protective equipment is always a good idea to keep a worker safe when dealing with potentially dangerous materials.

The coronavirus is spread primarily through coughing (respiratory) events, so face masks are a good choice. Most general merchandise stores sell some kind of PPE.

DEAR READERS: When a tragic event occurs, be alert and get ready for the scammers. Unfortunately, although many of us want to step up and help during a crisis, there are those who use this as an opportunity to take advantage of our fear and prey upon the weak.

During this coronavirus pandemic, you may receive text messages seemingly from a government agency. No branch of the government communicates with citizens via text message. One phony text claims to come from the Department of Health and Human Services stating you must take "a mandatory online COVID-19 test." Don't fall for it. There is no online test for the coronavirus. This group of scammers is phishing for your personal information.

Also, very important, never obey a request to "opt out" of future texts from these scammers by texting back "NO" or "STOP." You are only confirming your phone number is a valid one.

DEAR HELOISE: I rub a new dryer sheet on my couches and chairs to freshen them up and make the room smell nice. I also put one under the seat in my car. It works better than the store-bought auto fresheners.

-- Louise in Arkansas

