Happy birthday: Your cosmic birthday gift is raw, unadulterated drive. You know what you want. Your motivation is so high that whatever might have stopped you before will no longer be a concern. You will have all the support you desire. There's frivolous fun that turns into a lucrative venture.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Relationships heal with awareness. Knowing what you're feeling is stage one, and then things really come together as you get better at recognizing what's going on with others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). In the past, there have been times when certain people took advantage of your soft heart. Now you're a little more guarded but not jaded. Compassion is still your best guide.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Usually, the calm comes before the storm, but today, the order will be reversed. The excitement will hit without warning, followed by a calm that stretches for hours beyond.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You know the emotional landscape and aren't afraid of fluctuations. Highs and lows only bring out the best in you, as they help you come to an understanding of the situation that otherwise wouldn't be possible.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The road of love isn't always smooth, so you have to celebrate the times like right now, when love is bringing you comfort and excitement without asking for too much in return.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Everything in your life serves a purpose but not always an obvious one. When you want something for no apparent reason, perhaps the reason is primal, soul deep, or it belongs to a future known only to your intuition.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Listening well is easier within set parameters. Be judicious. Sure, people need to be heard. But you're not the only one in the world assigned to the work of listening.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Neatness is not the same as style, but when things are neat, clean and organized, it is easier to see your way to choices that could lift the scene to a stylish level.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The surprising and silly things that happen are what make a good story. You can't force such things, but when you're open to them, they tend to land in your life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You'll enjoy your time alone even more than usual, recognizing the stellar features of your own company. It's so much easier to be a good friend to others when you're first a good friend to yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). "Someday" doesn't really exist, and that is why it never shows up. There is only today. As you make your plans and act on them, you'll line up something solid for a future "today."

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You're warm and welcoming, and people will be disarmed by your lack of pretense. You don't have to worry about earning respect. You'll have it automatically.