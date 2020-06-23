NLR school task force studes fall options

The Reopening School Task Force for the North Little Rock School District held its first meeting Monday afternoon where school staff, administrators and parents discussed creating a virtual academy or having groups of students alternate what days they attend in-person classes next fall.

Interim Superintendent Keith McGee said a survey gauging the interest of an online classroom option for next semester received enough participation to require some foundation building for the concept.

"If parents decide to go with this option then we are asking them to commit for a semester," he said. "We want that support to be there for our students. We are looking at setting up a call center where parents and students can call to get technical support, and academic support will be worked out by the principals.

McGee also mentioned reaching out to churches, the local library system and some other facilities around the city to create areas where online students might be able to safely gather to use Wi-Fi while teachers are on-hand to provide academic assistance.

"We want to be able to provide students and parents a call center for tech support and then academic support will be worked out by the principals," he said.

Robert Birch, Director of Development and a task force member, also suggested reaching out to the Innovation Hub to see if it could be used as a staging ground for online students and teachers.

"We have a much better idea what we are in for instead of what happened in early March," he said. "At least we have some examples of what not to do."

The North Little Rock District, like others across the state, is grappling with how to return children to education at the end of the summer break as covid-19 continues to spread across the Natural State.

Amanda Stuckey, supervisor of school nurses and a registered nurse, told the task force that students with compromised immune systems face greater risks returning to school, but by law, the district couldn't prevent them from attending.

"We have discussed having the parents of kids with weakened immune systems sign a release form acknowledging they know the risk they are taking by sending their kids to school," she said.

Multiple task force members expressed their concerns about how a virtual academy might operate at the elementary and kindergarten level. Several also worried about the level of parent participation and stress.

"One of the concerns I have had about virtual is the lack of participation and finding a way to hold students accountable," Faith Jones, a task force member and middle school teacher, said. "Our average participation was no more than 30 percent all the way through with our virtual classes. There were students missing out on learning."

Brouke Reynolds, the school district's testing coordinator, said that if a student and parents choose the online option then hopefully that means they are ready for the task.

"It won't be a forced thing like this semester," she said. "This will be more like a set school day. It will be a real life person sitting in front of them talking at 9 a.m. They will be meeting with teachers on a regular basis like what we are doing on Zoom. We want it to be less on the parents and more on the students."

Reynolds said at the secondary level students who choose the online option will be able to participate in athletics as well.

"We will treat it like a home-school student," she said.

Juan Carlos Posadas, a task force member and an associate management consultant at Communities Unlimited, also expressed concern about how the online option might affect the Hispanic community. He said there needs to be staff available to bridge the language barrier.

"We need to have somebody to help connect and respond to all the questions from the Hispanic community," he said. "During the pandemic a lot of Hispanic mothers were really stressed from the move to online. We need to make sure to have enough resources for them."

McGee agreed saying resources for the school district's Hispanic population were being discussed.

The task force also discussed establishing an alternate days schedule, McGee said. Students would be split into A and B groups. The A group would physically attend classes on Monday and Tuesday; the B group would attend on Thursday and Friday. The building would be sanitized on Wednesdays.

The task force is expected to meet again on July 7, two days before the districts hosts its "Virtual Cupcake and Conversations" event for parents.