NWA outdoor briefs

Tournament aids youth group

A bass tournament to benefit Young Life youth activity organization is set for Saturday at Beaver Lake.

Anglers may start fishing anywhere on the lake at 6:30 a.m. Weigh-in is at 2 p.m. at Prairie Creek park with social distancing guidelines in place.

Entry fee is $50 per boat with an optional $10 for big bass. First prize is $1,000. Enter at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers or Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville.

For details call James Whittle, 479-466-4659.

Contest raises water awareness

All ages are invited to enter the Beaver Water District Water Education Contest to raise awareness about water conservation.

To enter, choose from four activities and shoot a photo of that activity. Email it to education@bwdh2o.org. Entrants receive a Cool-Cloth neck bandana. Deadline to enter is June 30.

Contest information is at bit.ly/2ChY6aW. Some photos will be posted to @BeaverWaterDistrict on Facebook.

Bluebird photos wanted

Bella Vista Bluebird Society is hosting a photo contest to mark the group's 40th anniversary.

It is open to all photographers, not just society members. Contestants may submit up to four photos, including two color and two black and white. Photos must show a bluebird, but other species may be in the picture.

First prize is a $50 Bluebird Shed gift card. Second is a $25 gift card and third is a hat or shirt from the bluebird society. Entry deadline is Sept. 14 to give photographers plenty of time to shoot photos. Entry information is on the society website, bvbluebirds.com.