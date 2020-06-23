Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Prescott signs $31.4M pact

Dak Prescott plans to be at training camp with the Dallas Cowboys, if and when it starts, on the richest one-year contract in franchise history. Prescott signed his $31.4 million tender under the franchise tag Monday. That comes just over three weeks before the July 15 deadline for the quarterback and Cowboys to agree on a long-term deal. By signing the offer under the franchise tag, Prescott is obligated to report for all team activities or risk being fined. He didn't participate in the club's virtual offseason program while unsigned. Prescott played the final year of his rookie contract on a $2 million salary. He was the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year while leading the Cowboys to the NFC's top seed in the playoffs and won his first postseason game two years later. Prescott has started every game of his career after replacing the injured Tony Romo during the 2016 preseason.

BASKETBALL

Recruit sticks with Cowboys

Cade Cunningham, one of the nation's top basketball recruits, has chosen to remain at Oklahoma State despite the program being banned from the 2021 postseason. Cunningham won the Naismith High School Trophy given to the nation's best player. The 6-7 point guard was the key piece of a highly ranked class that gave fans hope that Oklahoma State would return to its past success. Earlier this month, an NCAA infractions committee panel handed down numerous penalties related to findings that former assistant coach Lamont Evans accepted up to $22,000 in bribes intended to help steer athletes to certain financial advisers. Oklahoma State is appealing. Many wondered what Cunningham, a one-and-done prospect, would do. He made his announcement in a video he posted to social media Monday. "Now, more than ever, I'm loyal and true," Cunningham said. "I'm committed. Stillwater, let's work."

SOCCER

Orlando pulls out of tourney

The Orlando Pride have withdrawn from the National Women's Soccer League tournament after six players and four staff members tested positive for covid-19. The NWSL is the first professional team sport scheduled to return during the coronavirus pandemic. The month-long Challenge Cup tournament is set to start Saturday in Utah. Another round of testing will take place to confirm the results, the league said in announcing the positive tests Monday. Because of the number of positive results and the short time before the start of the tournament, the Pride withdrew. The names of the players and staff members who tested positive were not released. Among those on the Pride's roster are U.S. national team players Ali Krieger, Ashlyn Harris and Emily Sonnett, as well as Brazilian star Marta. The players who tested positive were asymptomatic.