Paint, sweat and tears

The concrete walls holding back the earth and supporting two railway bridges over Little Rock's 7th Street have seen an explosion of artistic activity recently, spurred by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

Floyd's image was painted there by local artists Jose Hernandez and Jermaine Gibson, and other artists have followed. Brightly colored murals are beginning to fill every space along the once plain walls stained by years of water and wear. Murals aren't new to the space; they've been there since 2015 and a new one is added each year for Peace Week. But the art has taken on a new meaning, becoming a place not for protests but for introspection.

Publicity for the new artwork brings a steady stream of appreciative viewers. Cars slow to a crawl as people look at new murals, honking their horns in support or stopping to talk to the artists or take pictures of artwork. Here's a look at some of the artwork and a few of the artists.

Jose Hernandez

Inspiration?

"Not knowing what to do, feeling frustrated about the whole situation ... . So, I figured I would use the tools that I have, use my platform and do something. I felt like I had to paint something. It was like a need, an escape, and also a way of giving back. I had some idea how impactful it could be, but no idea about what it actually came to be. All these people came together -- not just for the mural itself. I just liked the whole energy created in the city. It was something magical."

Conclusion?

"We got a lot of publicity and people were hitting me up, wanting to be a part of it. They wanted to contribute. I mean, I have no jurisdiction over this wall, right? I guess people trusted me to be in charge, to organize it. So we just went and had a meeting, discussed our ideas, looked at some sketches, and then we came in together and painted. Yeah, it was lovely seeing everybody work on it at the same time."

Kevin Kresse

Inspiration?

"I live just a few blocks from here, and last Sunday night I was out walking and I looked down and I saw my friend Jose and I came down. Seeing them finish the George Floyd mural and the way that it felt -- the atmosphere down here -- it was like church and it just had such a wonderful vibe."

Kresse says he wanted to do something as well and asked Hernandez about a blank wall, and Hernandez said they were thinking about painting something with people locking arms. "With seeing everyone taking a knee," says Kresse, "I thought, let's combine it [locked arms and taking a knee] and make it more of a strong, stable circle. I wanted to do it from a very low perspective, where it had a lot of strength -- almost like trees or buildings, or real strong structure."

He explains that the face of the central figure is from a photo taken by his photographer friend Ebony Blevins, who has been documenting area protests. "The face," Kresse says, "just captures all the past hurt and future hope."

Conclusion?

"This whole thing is collaborative. I feel like the community really owns this space. When I'm walking my dog in the evenings, all throughout the week, I'd see eight to 10 cars here ... . It's completely turned into a space instead of a place where cars are just zooming past. I'd say it has more of a spiritual tone to it."

Allen Human

Inspiration?

"It's something for the people. The message that I wanted to put out, something that no one really talks about," he says about the message painted on the wall (Let emotions pass like moving clouds). "The concept is don't act on your emotions. Think it out and actually do something that will be impactful or inspiring."

Conclusion?

"This is going to be here for as long as we take care of it. It's going to be here for a long time."

Jermaine Gibson

Inspiration?

"It was Jose's idea," Gibson says of the Floyd mural. "We just kind of both felt like we had to honor him. So he painted the face and I felt like we had to honor everybody else who had been murdered by police brutality. So I did all the names and texts."

Conclusion?

"It's cool because it has turned people on to this street and turned people on to the wall that we've been painting for a while. A lot of these people have never been down the street before. Or even knew this place was over here. Now, they know. Families know, grandmothers know, kids know."