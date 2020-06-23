Springdale police say woman shot

Members of the Springdale Police Department respond Tuesday, June 23, 2020, to the scene of a shooting at 1299 Electric Avenue in Springdale. The department received a call at 1:43 p.m. that a female was shot at that location according to Lt. Jeff Taylor. The first officer arrived on the scene and found a female, approximate age middle 30√¢‚Ç¨‚Ñ¢s, with a gunshot wound to the head laying in the parking lot. She was transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries Taylor said. Taylor said that there are no suspects at this time. Check out nwaonline.com/200624Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

SPRINGDALE -- Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon at 1299 Electric Ave.

Lt. Jeff Taylor, spokesman for the Police Department, said gunshots were reported at 1:43 p.m. The first officer on the scene found a woman in her mid-30s lying beside a silver Honda Civic in the parking lot of the Keystone Apartments.

Taylor said the woman was shot in the head. Officers called paramedics and began rendering life-saving measures. She was taken to a local hospital and information was not available about her condition.

Taylor said police haven't developed any suspects yet.

Taylor said the investigation in ongoing.