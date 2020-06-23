State Sports brief

BASKETBALL

ESPN picks up Sutton film

A documentary film on the life of Eddie Sutton -- titled Eddie -- will be shown on ESPN, it was announced Monday on the film's Twitter account. Dates for when ESPN will show the film were not announced.

Sutton had an 806-326 record in 37 seasons as a college head basketball coach, including 260-75 in 11 seasons at the University of Arkansas. He coached the Razorbacks from the 1974-75 through the 1984-85 seasons. Arkansas went to the NCAA Tournament in each of his last nine seasons.

"This is literally a dream come true for me and it feels good to finally be able to celebrate this," Christopher Hunt, the documentary's director, tweeted in response to the announcement ESPN has signed an agreement to show the film. "Thanks for everyone who has supported me and our team along the way."

Sutton died on May 23 at age 84 at his home in Tulsa less than two months after being elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on April 3. It was his seventh time as a finalist.

In addition to Arkansas, Sutton led Creighton, Kentucky and Oklahoma State to NCAA Tournament appearances. He had Final Four teams at Arkansas in 1978, and at Oklahoma State in 1995 and 2004.

Sutton finished his career as an interim coach at the University of San Francisco during the 2007-08 season.

-- Bob Holt