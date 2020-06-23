Sections
Super Quiz: Ends in "ment"

Today at 1:52 a.m.

  1. One of the changes made to the U.S. Constitution.

  2. A decision about what to do, made by two or more people.

  3. The tools or other things that you need for a particular job.

  4. A particular method or type of medical care.

  5. Put a decision, plan or agreement into effect.

  6. Either of the two main parts of the Christian Bible.

  7. An important Christian ceremony such as marriage or baptism.

  8. Something that causes laughter or provides entertainment.

  9. A tender, romantic or nostalgic feeling or emotion.

  10. Amendment

  11. Agreement

  12. Equipment

  13. Treatment

  14. Implement

  15. Testament

  16. Sacrament

  17. Amusement

  18. Sentiment

