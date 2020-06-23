Super Quiz: Ends in "ment"

One of the changes made to the U.S. Constitution.

A decision about what to do, made by two or more people.

The tools or other things that you need for a particular job.

A particular method or type of medical care.

Put a decision, plan or agreement into effect.

Either of the two main parts of the Christian Bible.

An important Christian ceremony such as marriage or baptism.

Something that causes laughter or provides entertainment.

A tender, romantic or nostalgic feeling or emotion.

Amendment

Agreement

Equipment

Treatment

Implement

Testament

Sacrament

Amusement