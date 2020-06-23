Tell it like it was

Editor's note: George Rowland of Fayetteville is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette fish story champion for 2020. Here is Rowland's winning story and the story by runner-up Andy Black of Fayetteville.

Over 20 years ago in spring, I took my trusty fly rod out of closet retirement and used it one more time in life. I'm now 82 years old with memories of that thought.

Rigged up a hair popping bug still on the line from the past, with artificial plastic frog's legs with a sinker on the line. Took it to the 17th lake fairway at Paradise Valley golf course where I still live by the golf course.

I would sling my bait into the water and bump it slowly on the bottom. It awakened the young bass to a frenzy in a short time near dark. I caught seven bass about a foot long weighing about one pound each.

Put them in a bucket and walked up the hill in near dark and released them in the seventh small pond in front of the 7th par three green. I figured they would like all the small sun perch in the pond.

Therefore, five years later I asked a young man at the pro shop who fished if he had caught any of my bass. He said yes, two that weighed over 5 pounds and released them back into the pond.

Hopefully now there are some still left to watch the golf balls plopping daily into the water short of the green.

George Rowland of Fayetteville shows the fly rod he used to catch and release bass from water hazards at the golf course next to his home. Some of those bass grew to lunker size and allowed others to know the joy of catching big fish. Rowland won the 2020 Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette fish story contest with his entry about those golf course bass. (NWA Democrat-Gazette-Flip Putthoff)

Rowland shows a fish from a mess of crappie he and a buddy caught in 1984 at Toledo Bend reservoir on the Texas-Louisiana border. Crappie weren't supposed to bite on that trip, but Rowland and his friend proved the naysayers wrong. (Courtesy photo)