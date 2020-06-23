White House to allow rail shipments of gas

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Trump administration has taken the final step to allow rail shipments of liquefied natural gas, a new front in the movement of energy products that had been opposed by environmental groups and 15 states.

The U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration published the rule late last week for shipments of the flammable and odorless liquid.

"The department's new rule carefully lays out key operational safeguards to provide for the safe transportation of LNG by rail to more parts of the country where this energy source is needed," Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said in a statement.

The rule comes amid foundering prices for natural gas in the U.S., as court and regulatory battles over pipeline projects have slowed movement of the nation's world-leading gas production to markets.

The rule requires enhancements -- including a thicker outer tank made of steel with a greater puncture resistance -- to the approved tank car design that, for decades, has been approved for shipments of other flammable cryogenic materials, such as liquid ethylene and liquid ethane. The rule takes effect in 30 days after it was published.

The states had argued that the trains will share tracks with passenger trains and travel through congested areas.