Little Rock woman faces no charges in killing of ex-boyfriend, police say

The Pulaski County prosecuting attorney’s office deemed that a woman who reportedly shot and killed her ex-boyfriend in Little Rock was justified in her actions, police said Tuesday.

She had filed a no-contact order previously against the man and is facing no criminal charges related to his death, according to a news release from the Little Rock Police Department.

Just after 9:20 a.m., January 11, officers responded to a call from a 34-year-old woman who said she shot her ex-boyfriend in the neck after he came through the back door of her house on Jeck Court, about 2 miles west of College Station, the release states.

At the scene, officers found the man, O'Detric Hill, 39, lying on the hallway floor, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Medics pronounced Hill dead at the scene.

According to a police report, the woman said that she and Hill were fighting before she shot him. A no-contact order listing her as the protected party from Hill was filed shortly after he was arrested in November and charged with third-degree domestic battery, according to online court records.

The Pulaski County prosecuting attorney's office reviewed the case file and found the woman’s actions were "justified and no criminal charges will be filed."