Little Rock police: 29-year-old shot in stomach, injured

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 12:04 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 29-year-old man was injured after he was shot in the stomach Tuesday afternoon in Little Rock, police said.

Officers responded around 3:40 p.m. to reports of a shooting near 6420 Colonel Glenn Road, according to a police report.

A female witness told police Justin Wilson was trying to buy back his cellphone from someone when she heard a gunshot.

Wilson ran back to her vehicle and she saw he was suffering from a gunshot wound in the stomach, according to the report.

Police said the woman took Wilson to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and spoke to officers. Investigators were unable to speak to Wilson at the time of the report because he was in surgery.

No arrests had been made when the report was released Wednesday morning.

Police spokesman officer Eric Barnes wasn’t immediately able to provide an update on Wilson’s condition Wednesday morning.

