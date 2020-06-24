A presidential helicopter flies Tuesday near the defaced statue of former President Andrew Jackson in Washington’s Lafayette Park. (AP/Andrew Harnik

Protesters target Jackson statue in D.C.

WASHINGTON -- Protesters attempted to pull down a statue of President Andrew Jackson near the White House on Monday night before being dispersed by police.

WUSA in Washington reported that police used pepper spray to move protesters out of Lafayette Square, where the Jackson statue sits. Videos posted on social media showed that the protesters had climbed on the statue and tied ropes around it, then tried to pull it off its pedestal.

The statue shows Jackson in a military uniform, riding a horse that is rearing on its hind legs. The 19th-century president's ruthless treatment of American Indians has made his statue a target of demonstrators protesting the United States' legacy of racial injustice.

President Donald Trump tweeted late Monday that "Numerous people" had been arrested for "the disgraceful vandalism." He added: "10 years in prison under the Veteran's Memorial Preservation Act. Beware!"

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt was at the scene Monday night, and issued a statement saying: "Let me be clear: we will not bow to anarchists. Law and order will prevail, and justice will be served."

On June 1, law enforcement officers forcefully cleared peaceful protesters from Lafayette Square so Trump could have a photo taken at a nearby church.

July vote set on making 988 suicide line

Federal regulators will vote in July on whether to make "988" the number to reach a suicide prevention hotline.

If the measure is approved as expected, the Federal Communications Commission said phone service providers will have until July 2022 to implement the new number.

Once it's in place, people could dial 988 to seek help, similar to how people dial 911 for an emergency. Currently, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline uses a 10-digit number, (800) 273-8255, which routes calls to about 170 crisis centers.

That 800 number will remain in place, but having the shorter number makes it easier for people to call, and is expected to lead to an increase in hotline calls.

The government is taking the action as suicide rates have increased across the U.S. over the past two decades.

Suicide-prevention experts have said that the three-digit number will be a breakthrough that helps people in crisis. One aspect of designating a three-digit number for the hotline, just like 911 for emergencies, is that it removes stigma for seeking help in a mental-health emergency, they say.

U.S. adds $840,000 to 'dead zone' effort

NEW ORLEANS -- The federal government is giving $840,000 to 12 states participating in a task force seeking ways to reduce the size of the low-oxygen "dead zone" that forms every year off Louisiana's coast.

The allocation, announced in an Environmental Protection Agency release Monday, adds to $1.2 million announced in August for the Gulf of Mexico Hypoxia Task Force.

The task force is made up of eight agencies in five federal departments, the National Tribal Water Council, and the states of Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Illinois and Kentucky.

Although the task force was created in fall 1997, its work has had little effect on the size of the area with too little oxygen to sustain marine life.

Hurricane Barry reduced last year's hypoxic zone, but it was still the eighth-largest since mapping began in 1985. The record, set in 2017, was 8,776 square miles.

The major cause is nitrogen and phosphorus pollution from farm and urban runoff flowing down the Mississippi River into the gulf. Fertilizer and other nutrients feed algae, which die and decompose on the sea floor, using up oxygen.

Photo by AP

Donnitta Sinclair (center), whose son Lorenzo Anderson was killed in one of the shootings around Seattle’s Capitol Hill neigh- borhood, is comforted Tuesday as she visits the protest zone. (AP/Elaine Thompson

3rd shooting injures man at protest zone

SEATTLE -- Police are investigating the third shooting incident near a neighborhood protest zone in Seattle that has been occupied since a police station was largely abandoned after clashes with demonstrators over a week ago.

The latest shooting occurred early Tuesday and left a man in his 30s wounded in the Capitol Hill neighborhood east of downtown. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Mayor Jenny Durkan said Monday that the city would move to wind down the protest zone after the shootings that have distracted from changes sought by thousands of peaceful protesters opposing racial inequity and police brutality.

Lorenzo Anderson, 19, was killed Saturday and the condition of a 33-year-old man shot around the same time was upgraded Monday to satisfactory. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the arm Sunday night near the area.

Police said the latest victim refused to provide any information about the shooting.

Protesters cordoned off the several-block area near the East Precinct after riot squads used tear gas, pepper spray and flash-bang devices on large crowds of mostly peaceful protesters. The tactics have drawn condemnation from city leaders and a federal court order temporarily halting the use of the weapons on demonstrators.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports