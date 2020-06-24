Arkansas aggressively recruiting Morrilton's Pinion

2022 guard Joseph Pinion plays the role of LeBron James while dunking on Coach Eric Musselman, who plays the role of former guard Jason Terry.

Arkansas shooting guard target Joseph Pinion has been a busy man since June 15, the first day college coaches could directly contact 2022 prospects.

Coaches were able to make contact at 12:01 a.m. on June 15. Virginia, Murray State, Ohio State, Illinois, Baylor, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Central Arkansas were some of the schools that reached out within minutes after midnight.

Pinion, 6-5, 175 pounds, of Morrilton added offers from Murray State, Baylor, Oklahoma and TCU since June 15. He previously had offers from Arkansas, Kansas, Oral Roberts, Tulsa, DePaul, Ole Miss, UCA and others.

The offers have poured in despite spring and summer basketball being canceled because of the coronavirus.

“It’s been a huge blessing and I’m extremely thankful that I’ve been able to be seen through film and highlights,” said Pinion.

Pinion is contacted by an average of about five schools a day, with Arkansas and Ole Miss being the most aggressive in reaching out. He said he’s communicating with coach Eric Musselman and basketball director of operations Anthony Ruta, who’s temporarily filling in for departed assistant Chris Crutchfield.

“Talking about my workouts, about me coming there,” Pinion said. “They want me there and that I’d fit their play style.”

He averaged 18 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 steals as a sophomore, and 12.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and 1 block as a freshman.

Pinion, who visited Arkansas last fall, has also made trips to Vanderbilt, Baylor and UCA. He's hearing a common theme when talking to college coaches.

“They told me I’m a good high IQ player with a good shot,” Pinion said.

Magnolia guard Derrian Ford, Sylvan Hills guard Nick Smith Jr., Mills guard Javion Guy-King and North Little Rock center Kelel Ware are other in-state juniors with offers from the Hogs.

He and Smith stay in contact.

“We’ve never talked about schools besides taking visits together,” Pinion said. “We talked about taking one to Arkansas together.”

Pinion was planning to play for the Joe Johnson Arkansas Hawks on the Adidas Gauntlet Circuit until the virus forced the cancellation of such events.

“I learned that you have to keep working even through the tough times, and if you keep working, coaches will find you,” Pinion said.