Ex-boyfriend arrested in shooting of Springdale woman

SPRINGDALE -- A man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in the head, causing her to go on life support, was arrested Wednesday in connection with attempted capital murder.

David Velasques-Diaz, 44, was booked into the Washington County Detention Center after surrendering himself to officers, according to a Springdale police news release.

Just before 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a gunshots call and found a woman lying face-down, but alive, in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 1299 Electric Ave.

The woman, 36-year-old Carol Lorenzo-Olivera, underwent surgery and was on life support with a severe brain injury as of Wednesday evening, according to police.

Officers developed Velasques-Diaz, the ex-boyfriend of Lorenzo-Olivera, as a suspect, and went to an apartment complex at 405 Sisters Ave. about 8 a.m. Wednesday. Velasques-Diaz was alone at the apartment. Officers called for him to come out, which he did after about an hour, the release states. He was arrested without incident.

Velasques-Diaz told police he went to help Lorenzo-Olivera with her car and "the firearm discharged," according to an arrest report.

Police consulted Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett, who recommended Velasques-Diaz be charged with attempted capital murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

As of 7 p.m., no booking information for Velasques-Diaz was posted on the county website.