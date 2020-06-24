Fort Smith graduation plans delayed again

FORT SMITH -- The Fort Smith School District will once again postpone this year's graduation ceremonies for Northside and Southside high schools in light of coronavirus restrictions and other issues.

"July 6 and 7 are only a few days away," the district announced in a news release. "As a result, it appears appropriate to postpone graduations again. Another set of make-up dates can be selected once more options are examined and documented in more detail. The district has reserved July 16-17, August 10-11, and December 17-18 with the Fort Smith Convention Center for this purpose. It is also possible that [the district] could host graduation at the convention center sometime in July and provide a more-traditional option at the schools in the future."

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The district has been working on a number of options, and outlining some of the difficulties with on-field graduation ceremonies, including:

• Restrictions require that graduates and their families wear appropriate personal protective equipment, as well as maintain recommended physical distancing of family groups.

• The football fields' synthetic turf in the summer can increase the surface temperature from 40 to 70 degrees higher than the temperature of the surrounding air. Seating graduates in caps, gowns, and state-required masks on this kind of field in the July heat would lead to safety risks.

• Current restrictions for large outdoor venues limit facility capacity to 66%. In addition, parking is severely limited because of construction taking place at both high schools. Shuttles that would be necessary because of this also would have limited capacity and need to be cleaned after transporting each group from a parking site to the stadium.

With these factors in mind, the district said in its news release that one of the most viable options may be graduation ceremonies at the Fort Smith Convention Center. The district is working with convention center representatives to organize a "beautiful and memorable event" for the graduating Northside and Southside classes while following the physical distancing guidelines.

This proposal includes the following details:

• Graduates may sign up for a specific hour to participate in their respective ceremony.

• Families may accompany their graduates through the graduation line.

• The event begins as the graduate and family enter the convention center at the south rotunda. Each graduate and family members will be screened when they enter and then move as a group through the hallways.

• The graduation ceremony in progress in the north rotunda and graduation speakers will be broadcast to televisions spaced along the hallways.

• Families may visit with one another as long as physical distance is maintained among the groups.

• Activities for graduates and their families will be set up along the way.

• Once the graduate and family members arrive in the north rotunda, the family will be invited to watch as the graduate walks across the stage to receive a diploma from the principal, superintendent and School Board.

• A professional photographer will be set up to capture graduation highlights.

The plan has been approved by the state Health Department and Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, according to the district.

The district is waiting on word of a final approval that the convention center has to turn in. Other plans may be submitted.

Officials will continue to advise seniors and their families as details and plans solidify, the district said.