Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus 🔴 Children in peril Quarantine Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Getting it straight

by Virginia Monk | Today at 4:19 a.m.

Arkansas ranked 40th overall for childhood well-being among states in the annual Kids Count report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation. A story and headline in Tuesday's newspaper misidentified the ranking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT