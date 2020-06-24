GOLF: Pro tours make stop in Northwest Arkansas

BELLA VISTA -- Darryl Muldoon looked out over the Bella Vista Country Club course and could not contain his huge smile. Golfers dotted the green tee boxes and fairways on Tuesday morning.
A couple of months ago, the director of golf operations for the Bella Vista Property Owners Association wasn't sure whether he'd have professional golf this year after the coronavirus pandemic brought a halt to sports across the country. But this week a field of more than 200 professional men and women golfers will compete in the All Pro Tour and Women's All Pro Tour's NWA Charity Classic.
The All Pro Tour and the Women's All Pro Tour are playing together for the first time in Bella Vista this week. The 144-player men's field will play all four days at Bella Vista Country Club starting today, while the women's field will play today and Thursday at the Scotsdale course before moving over to the country club for the final two rounds of the four-round tournament.
"This year with the WAPT here, they will be split among the two courses so the women will experience the same hospitality the men have the past few years," Muldoon said. "We have over 118 golf groups throughout the area who will come out and watch the pros play."
[GALLERY: Cooper Northwest Arkansas Charity Classic golf tournament at Bella Vista Country Club » arkansasonline.com/624golf/]
Social distancing and other protocols will be in place for the event, but fans can watch from certain locations as the view from the clubhouse at the country club offers four tee boxes and holes 9 and 18.
The ATP Tour started in March in Alexandria, La., but like the other pro sports, it was halted for nearly three months. The tour returned June 2 in Brownwood, Texas, and this marks its third event since the restart.
James Nitties won this event in 2019 and is in the field again. Current ATP money-leader Greg Eason also is in the field along with former University of Arkansas golfer Alvaro Ortiz, who will be making his second ATP start.
The men's purse is an estimated $120,000. The players will compete in a 72-hole stroke play format, with a cut after 36 holes to the top 35% of the starting field.
There will be familiar faces on the women's side as former UA star Maria Fassi, who finished second a couple of weeks ago on the WATP tour in Texas, will tee off at 7:30 a.m. today at Scotsdale. Dylan Kim, another former Razorback, is in the field along with Brooke Matthews, a current member of the UA women's golf team who will play as an amateur.
The women's purse is $35,000, with the taking home $7,500. They also will compete over 72 holes, with the field being reduced to the top 40% after 54 holes.
"These are players, most of them just out of college, who are trying to develop their game and hopefully get to the next level," said Brandon Moore, the communications director for the ATP. "We provide a place for them to play. The women don't have as many options as the guys do, but they are all top-quality players."
Regional connections help boost attendance, Moore said. Having players like the former Razorbacks this week -- and last week's field in Broken Arrow, Okla., including a number of Oklahoma State players -- helps generate more interest in the event.
The ATP will move to Victoria, Texas, next, but it also has scheduled stops in Texarkana (July 15-17) and Fort Smith (Aug. 5-8). The Texarkana tournament, to be held at both Texarkana CC and Northridge CC, will include a men's and women's field. The WAPT will return to Arkansas on July 21-24 for the Central Arkansas Open at Centennial Valley in Conway.
The tournament's final round will be Saturday at Bella Vista Country Club for both the men and women.
All Pro Tour tee times
Men
At Bella Vista CC
No. 1
MORNING ROUND
7:30 a.m. Chandler Phillips, Greg Eason
7:40 a.m. Mitchell Meissner, Blake Elliott, Blaine Hale
7:50 a.m. Brax McCarthy, Rylee Reinertson, Jacob Solomon
8 a.m. Blake Trimble, Braden Bailey, Grady Brame Jr.
8:10 a.m. Hayden Wood, Grant Bennett, Kyle Gaines
8:20 a.m. Trent Whitekiller, Hayden Springer, Ryan Johnson
8:30 a.m. Matt Mabrey, Austin Rose, Brian Rowell
8:40 a.m. Brandon Pierce, Bobby Hudson, Blake Pugh
8:50 a.m. Marco Scarola, Charlie Hillier, Cam Toombs
9 a.m. Jonathan Moore, Ryan Camras, Kinley Lee
9:10 a.m. Christopher Clark, Leonardo Di Marino, Jamison Thomassee
9:20 a.m. Adam Wood, Austen Christiansen, Chris Erwin
Afternoon Round
12:30 p.m. Ryan Baca, Yannik Paul
12:40 p.m. Alvaro Ortiz, Toni Hakula, Jeremy Paul
12:50 p.m. Jose Toledo, Zach Partin, Peyton Wilhoit
1 p.m. James Nittles, Tanner Napier, Alejandro Villasana
1:10 p.m. Sean Romero, Christopher Petefish, Tyler Gann
1:20 p.m. Trey Mullinax, Casey Harty, Hunter Larson
1:30 p.m. Craig VanHorn, Brandon Lee, Bryan Baumgarten
1:40 p.m. Taylor Griffith, Chris Malec, Hunter Robinson
1:50 p.m. Luke Vivolo, Andrew Hudson, Michael Mendez
2 p.m. Carson Roberts, Jared Brey, Micah Rodgers
2:10 p.m. Connor Neil, Samuel Marx, Austin Connelly
2:20 p.m. Ben Albin, Griffen Locke, Karl Diewock
No. 10
MORNING ROUND
7:30 a.m. Zach Bauchou, Brendon Jeilley, Sam Stevens
7:40 a.m. Kyle Pritchard, Miguel Degado, Derek Oland
7:50 a.m. Curtis Reed, Luke Gannon, Taylor Bolm
8 a.m. Jon Trasamar, William Buhl (a), Rob Hudson
8:10 a.m. Gage Ihrig, Cody Burrows, Nathan Jeansonne
8:20 a.m. Taylor Bibbs, Lawrence Allan, Scott Newton
8:30 a.m. Pryce Beshoory, Logan McCracken, Jesse Bratz
8:40 a.m. Henry Westmoreland, Cameron Peck, Andrew Arft
8:50 a.m. John Hayden, Jeff Burton, Ollie Roberts
9 a.m. Ryan Ennis, Joshua Lee, Charlie Rudd Jr.
9:10 a.m. Alan Henderson, Kevin Kring, Bennett Baker
9:20 a.m. Andrew Romano, Griffin Wood, Collin Gibson (a)
Afternoon Round
12:30 p.m. Brandon Baumgarten, Sebastian Saavedra, Cory Churchman
12:40 p.m. Hayden Foster, Taylor Termeer, Albert Pistorius
12:50 p.m. Matt Echelmeir, Dylan Healey, Brandon McIver
1 p.m. Jeff Berkshire, Chase Hanna, Michael Cotton
1:10 p.m. Cristobal Del Solar, John Hill, Roland Massimino
1:20 p.m. Stephen Osborne, Toppie Hogan, Cory Whitsett
1:30 p.m. Joseph Gunerman, Texas Harper, Scott Newell
1:40 p.m. Remington Shoults, Joey Petronio, Albert Miner
1:50 p.m. John Edgin, Jeremy Gandon, Conner Wood
2 p.m. Zander Lozano, Ethan Smith, Nick Arman
2:10 p.m. Cole Adams, Jose Narro, Camden DeBonis
Women
At Scotsdale
No. 1
7:30 a.m. Maddie McCrary, Hannah Arnold
7:40 a.m. Karah Sanford, Sydney Youngblood, Elizabeth Schultz
7:50 a.m. Brigitte Dunne, Emma Broze, Audra Kepler
8 a.m. Paris Hilinski, Tess Hackworthy, Elaine Wood
8:10 a.m. Ana Paula Valdes, Julie Houston, Madison Luitwieler
8:20 a.m. Lindsey McCurdy, Carley Cox, Alisa Rodriguez
8:30 a.m. Samantha Richdale, Ju Hee Bae, Julie Dierker (a)
8:40 a.m. Jordy LaBarbera, Michele Chun, Kelly Whaley
8:50 a.m. Gabrielle Gibson, Taylor Howerton, Lexi Salberg
9 a.m. Amber Bosworth, Cecily Overbey, Ashley Gilliam (a)
9:10 a.m. Anna Minami, Jenna Phillips, Madison Frerking
No. 10
7:30 a.m. Maria Fassi, Britney Yada, Alexa Pano (a)
7:40 a.m. Maria Fernanda Lira Solis, Ann Parmerter, Yu Eun Kim
7:50 a.m. Brenda Gonzalez, Tatiana Wijaya, Reece Feducia
8 a.m. Dorsey Addicks, Kaeli Jones, Aneta Abrahamova
8:10 a.m. Emily Laskin, Emma Edwards, Julienne Soo
8:20 a.m. Sky Sudberry (a), Brooke Matthews (a), Katherine Smith (a)
8:30 a.m. Dylan Kim, Riley Rennell, Maddy Rayner
8:40 a.m. Alejandra Llaneza, Anita Uwadia, Hannah Berman
(a) amateur