• Nicole Collins, a sheriff's corporal in Johnson County, Mo., who was called to help search for a missing 2-year-old in a rural community, went to a pond several hundred yards away from a house and, once there, rescued the girl who was trapped in the mud in water up to her neck.

• Bobby Christine, a Georgia-based U.S. attorney, said 178 people attending cockfights at an arena near Midville are facing criminal charges related to animal fighting and gambling as agents seized nearly 800 roosters, tens of thousands of dollars, guns and illegal drugs.

• Dennis Christensen, a Danish man sentenced to six years in prison for leading a 2017 prayer meeting of Jehovah's Witnesses, considered an extremist group by the Russian government, was released from prison after paying a $5,700 fine in lieu of serving the rest of his sentence.

• Chrystul Kizer, 19, of Milwaukee, who spent two years in custody awaiting trial on accusations that she killed a man who sexually assaulted her and other underage girls, has been released from jail, according to one of the groups that helped raise her $400,000 bail.

• Joshua Baker III, 22, of Memphis, a former student at Valparaiso University in Indiana, was sentenced to two years' probation after pleading guilty to secretly filming male classmates showering and using the toilet, and posting the videos online.

• Nick Arthur, 16, of Oak Ridge, N.C., received about 40 puncture wounds, saying he was jumping over waves on a sandbar at a beach on the Outer Banks when a 5-foot shark latched onto his leg and let go only when Arthur's father hit it on the snout.

• Chris Jennings, sheriff of Newton County, Mo., said investigators used cadaver dogs and a dive team in an unsuccessful search for a victim after a human scalp, which included some braided hair, was found near a pond at a Joplin campground.

• Steve Aiello, police union president in Antioch, Calif., is facing criticism, including calls for him to resign, after he posted on social media that police are "100% justified" in slapping people who display their middle fingers toward officers during protests.

• Simon Henderson, headmaster of the English boarding school Eton College, has apologized to Nigerian writer Dillibe Onyeama, one of the school's first black students, saying he was "appalled" by the racism Onyeama was subjected to there in the 1960s.