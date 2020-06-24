For the greater good

Arkansas is now one of the states that has the highest increases of covid-19 cases. Why? There could be many reasons. I feel one is that our leader, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, is unwilling to enact a mask requirement. He says it would be hard to enforce. OK, maybe.

Governor, step up for the greater good. Create a mask requirement for all Arkansans. Don't wait for other municipalities to do it for their cities. You shouldn't be upset when they have rules greater than your state rule. These cities have decided they can't wait on you. It has been proven that distancing and wearing a mask help protect us from covid-19. But we all need to wear a mask. Don't wait. Every day you wait, more people will die.

Do it for all of us and the greater good. Arkansas deserves the best! If you require it, most people will comply.

JOHN MILLS

Little Rock

Mandate face masks

Last week our governor stated that, despite a steady rise in coronavirus cases, he would not consider mandating the wearing of masks inside all public businesses for both employees and customers. His explanation was that it would be difficult to enforce. That may be true, but does that mean we shouldn't at least give it our best shot to force those people to do so? They either don't care about others or are ignorant about the main method of viral transmission, which is airborne.

I would ask the governor this question if I could: Should we abolish all speed limits, traffic signal laws, etc.? Certainly not everyone abides by those laws, but if they were not in place, a much larger percentage of the population would drive faster and run more red lights. These laws are in place to protect all individuals of our state. If people see that there is the possibility of a fine for violation of a law, most would at least think twice before risking getting a ticket.

@@nepWith cases rising steadily, our mayor has made a bold step in the right direction by announcing a plan to force the citizens of Little Rock to wear masks in public. Fayetteville has done the same thing. Increased testing has clearly revealed new

asymptomatic cases, but rises in hospitalizations and deaths are occurring as well. Clearly the rises in those areas are concerning and at least partially due to the rapid reopening of the economy. This is an opinion of doctors, scientists, and other health-care experts nationwide./@@nep

I realize that we must reopen the economy, but the easiest way to increase consumer confidence is to put some teeth into the mask policy statewide. If it saves lives and reduces the number of cases in the state, everyone will benefit.

KEN HEWITT

Little Rock

Respect for the flag

Trump rants that kneeling shows disrespect for the flag and anthem. Have we forgotten the occasion upon which he hugged and fondled the flag, kissed it, and then called it Baby? "I love you, Baby," to be exact. And it was at a social gathering at Mar-a-Lago that he pretended to be "directing" the national anthem with a few unfunny hand-swoops.

To steal the words of Doc Holliday to Wyatt Earp in the movie Tombstone: Donald J., "your hypocrisy knows no bounds."

JANET HILL

Fairfield Bay

Intimidated to silence

For several weeks I have wanted to write a letter to the editor expressing how I feel about the status of things going on in our country. But with all the turmoil we are witnessing, I have felt intimidated about expressing my views on anything left of center. Then, Saturday's political cartoon on the editorial page said it all. Here is a little guy being carted away by the cancel culture and thought police. His last words: It was just a letter to the editor.

It is a sad state of affairs when in the United States of America we fear to state our opinions about most anything.

In Germany, the Nazis carted people off to concentration camps simply because they voiced their opinion. Who will protect us from the cancel culture and the thought police? Thank God for the one thing we have left. We can still voice our opinion through the ballot box, where we can vote our conscience.

RUSS BAILEY

Little Rock

Ungrateful protesters

I cannot remember ever being as angry as I was when I watched "demonstrators" on TV pull down statues across our nation. What gives them the right to systematically destroy public property? What about the looters and arsonists and all the personal property they have damaged, stolen, or destroyed? Are these activities justified? Is this a productive method to civilly resolve issues and promote constructive change?

If these people think this is the way to make things better, let them have the cities that they have trashed and that have allowed this unacceptable behavior. Cut off all their utilities, trash collection, emergency, and cellular services. Embargo all commerce and goods and let them live in their self-created utopia. Perhaps they might become more grateful for what living in the United States of America offers them.

DAVE AUSTIN

North Little Rock