Little Rock directors table recycling contract talks

Little Rock city directors deferred for two weeks a decision on an ordinance that would extend the three-year contract with Waste Management to provide waste pickup and recycling after an hourlong discussion Tuesday.

The proposed contract, which would go into effect in April 2021, increases the cost of recycling over three years but adds glass as well as additional food and beverage containers to the list of materials that can be picked up for recycling.

The proposal is contingent on Little Rock's approval as well as the approval of North Little Rock and Sherwood, which both approved it Monday. Little Rock has until July 8 to decide whether to accept the contract.

The current Little Rock solid waste rate for recycling is $4.29 per month and $2.07 a month for extra carts. That rate does not include glass collection as part of curbside pickup.

If the proposed extension is approved, the recycling rate will increase to $5.39 in the first year with $3 for extra carts, $5.58 in the second year with $3.11 for extra carts, and $5.78 in the third year with $3.22 for extra carts.

At-large City Director Dean Kumpuris said he wanted assurance from Waste Management that if the city signed the contract that the agency will recycle the materials it says it will, and not come back and say it's no longer possible like in 2018.

The city board approved contract terms with Waste Management that increased the cost but removed glass from the list of recyclable materials because of China, previously a major buyer of recycled material, deciding it would take much less. Kumpuris said Tuesday he was sorry that he voted yes on that contract.

"I think that's a force majeure. You may not call it that, but that's OK," Kumpuris said, referring to a common clause in contracts that frees both parties from liability or obligation when an extraordinary event occurs.

In addition to picking up glass, the agency would add gable top containers, such as cardboard milk boxes, and juice boxes, which it calls aseptic containers, according to George Wheatley, a Waste Management representative.

"The other money is us taking the risk for the next three years," he said.

At-large City Director Joan Adcock said she would like to see Waste Management produce materials she could show to constituents about the new items that can be recycled before July 7 so she could justify her vote and the increased cost.

"I want to see what we're planning to do education-wise," Adcock said.

If Little Rock does not approve the proposal, it will impact rates for North Little Rock and Sherwood residents.

Earlier this year the city made an effort to contract out glass recycling and add it to curbside pickup, but it ultimately decided that the cost -- an add-on of greater than $3 per month per customer -- would be a burden on the city's poorest residents, and that the renewal of the overall contract with Waste Management was only a few months away anyway.

Residents can pursue curbside glass pickup through a company, Ace Glass, at a cost of $10 a month.

An ordinance extending the contract with Waste Management did not garner the required eight votes from city directors Tuesday to move to a second reading.

City directors Erma Hendrix, Ken Richardson, Kathy Webb, Lance Hines, Doris Wright and Gene Fortson voted to move the ordinance to a second reading. City directors Capi Peck, B.J. Wyrick, Adcock and Kumpuris voted against moving the ordinance to a second reading.

The ordinance will come before city directors again July 7.