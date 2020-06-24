Sections
Massage therapist accused of rape

by Tracy Neal | Today at 6:00 a.m.
BENTONVILLE -- A massage therapist was arrested Monday in connection with raping a client.

Patrick Royce Hunter was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

A woman reported to Rogers police she was sexually assaulted at Massage Envy at 2603 W. Pleasant Grove Road, according to a probable cause affidavit.

She said Hunter put the woman's arms behind her back while he was giving her a massage and then touched her inappropriately, according to the affidavit.

Hunter, who had worked there for 12 years, was fired because of the complaint, according to the affidavit.

Hunter denied anything sexual happened, according to affidavit. Hunter told police he didn't know why the woman would make the complaint against him.

Police learned another woman made a complaint against Hunter on July 7, 2017, according to the affidavit. She told police Hunter touched her inappropriately while massaging her, according to the affidavit.

Hunter's arraignment is set for Aug. 3 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's courtroom.

