McSpadden, Lee win ASGA Junior Amateur

Palmer McSpadden of Fayetteville shot a 3-under-par 69 on Tuesday to hold off Rhett South by three strokes to win the Arkansas State Golf Association Junior Amateur championship at DeSoto Golf Club in Hot Springs Village.

North Little Rock's MacKenzie Lee held off Grace Kilcrease by two shots thanks to a clutch birdie on No. 18 to win the girls championship.

McSpadden came into Tuesday's second and final round trailing Wil Griffin of Hot Springs by a stroke. McSpadden played the final four holes at 3 under, which included an eagle at the par-5 16th on his way to a 5-under 139 for the tournament. South couldn't slow McSpadden's hot finish, suffering a double bogey at the par-4 17th to finish with his second consecutive 1-under 71 (142).

The round of the tournament belonged to Jonesboro's Ben Sherman, who posted a 4-under 68 with a pair of 2-under 34s. Sherman finished in 11th place at 4-over 148 after shooting a 8-over 80 in Monday's opening round.

Lee's even-par 72 included a 1 under on the back nine where she made birdies at the 16th and 18th, both par-5s. Springdale's Kilcrease started the day three shots behind Lee and eventually tied her after consecutive birdies on the 14th and 15th before Lee closed strong down the stretch.

Tuesday's final round included a nearly three-hour weather delay.

