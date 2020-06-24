North Little Rock senior center to reopen in limited capacity July 13

FILE — Jean Carson from Sherwood laughs with daughter, across, Tracy Arnold, Ricky White, left, from Jacksonville, and Donna Collins, right, from Little Rock, during their morning exercise at the Patrick Henry Hays Senior Citizens Center in this February 1, 2014 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/MELISSA SUE GERRITS)

The Patrick Henry Hays Senior Citizens Center will reopen July 13 to members in a limited capacity, city officials said.

The North Little Rock Senior Citizens Commission approved on June 15 a reopening plan that includes a two-week pilot program, with a capacity limit of 50 members at a time in the 60,000-square foot building.

For the first two weeks, only the Hays Center’s aerobics and lap pools and its fitness machines will be available, Hays Center Director Bernadette Gunn Rhodes said in a Wednesday afternoon news release. She said pool occupancy will be limited to 13 in the aerobics pool and three in the lap pool.

Face masks will be required inside the building except when actively exercising, the director said.

According to Rhodes, group activities and classes will resume on a case-by-case basis after the two-week pilot period depending on capacity and instructor availability.

The Hays Center will follow Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for fitness centers, including member and staff temperature and symptom screenings, physical distancing, and frequent disinfecting. The center is also adding health guards to its staff to ensure safety guidelines are followed.

North Little Rock on March 12 closed all community centers, adult fitness centers and the Hays Senior Citizens Center in an attempt to limit the spread of covid-19.